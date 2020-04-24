129 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths reported in Clark County

The new cases pushed the total number of cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus in the county to 3,443 and raised the death toll to 168.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Thursday, March 5, 2020. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 129 in Clark County overnight, with six additional deaths reported, according to data published by the Southern Nevada Health District early Friday.

The new cases pushed the total number of cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus in the county to 3,443 and raised the death toll to 168.

The district estimates that 2,144 patients have recovered.

The increase was the third triple-digit increase in the last four days, indicating that the county is not yet seeing the downward trend that Gov. Steve Sisolak has indicted is a precursor to reopening shuttered businesses in the state.

Separately, Nevada recorded 190 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 overnight, raising the total cases of the disease in the state to 4,398.

The state Department of Health and Human Services also reported two new fatalities, raising the death toll to 197.

The state case total was derived from tests on 36,192 people, resulting in an infection rate of just over 12 percent of those tested. That figure is likely inflated, however, as the seriously ill and people who have had close contact with a diagnosed COVID-19 patient are more likely to be tested amid the ongoing shortage of testing supplies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

