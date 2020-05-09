144 new coronavirus cases reported in Nevada on Saturday

As of Saturday morning, there were 6,028 cases throughout the state, according to data posted online from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Members of the National Guard assist the UNLV School of Medicine with administering COVID-19 tests in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

State data showed 144 new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday.

As of Saturday morning, there were 6,028 cases throughout the state, according to data posted online from the Department of Health and Human Services. No new deaths had been reported as of about 10 a.m. Saturday, as the death toll remained at 301.

Clark County data from the Southern Nevada Health District also had not been updated as of Saturday morning. On Friday, the county reported a total of 4,616 cases and 253 people who had died.

State data from the nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website includes a disclaimer that totals may be “artificially low” Saturday to Monday because of “limited weekend reporting.”

The number of reported cases may not align between state totals and county data, due to different reporting cycles by different agencies.

The positives throughout Nevada were derived from tests on 56,111 people, resulting in an infection rate of about 10.7 percent of those tested.

The infection rate has been declining steadily for several weeks as more people who are not seriously ill have been tested. Public health officials will keep a close eye on the rate in the coming weeks to see if the reopening of more businesses in Nevada causes an increase in new infections.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.