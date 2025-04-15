162K inactive Nevada voters purged in post-election list cleanup

Nevada canceled more than 162,000 voter registrations and inactivated almost 38,000 in a post-general election voter roll cleanup, the Secretary of State’s office reported Monday.

A voter makes his selections during Nevada's primary election day at the polls within the Summerlin West Library on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

“The Secretary of State’s Office takes the transparency, security and accessibility of our elections very seriously, and is focused on supporting the counties’ efforts to clean the voter rolls,” Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar said in a press release on Monday. “The implementation of our statewide voter registration and elections management system will continue strengthening our ability to streamline list maintenance processes and provide data to the public.”

The state’s 17 counties have canceled 162,519 voters and inactivated 37,749 voters as of Thursday, the report said.

Voters can check the status of their registration at nvsos.gov/votersearch.

As part of the voter roll cleanup process, counties send notices to registered voters to confirm or update their addresses and inform the county that they’ve moved or if they want their voter registration canceled. County election officials remove the inactive or canceled voters from the active voter rolls with that information.

An inactive registered voter is one whose address is found to be potentially invalid. The county sends a notice to a the voter’s address on record, and if they do not hear back, the voter is moved into inactive status. They are still eligible to vote, according to the National Voter Registration Act, the federal law governing voter registration list maintenance.

Inactive voters become canceled voters when they do not respond and do not vote in two federal general elections in a row. This can happen from death, a voter cancelling their own registration or through the NVRA process, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Clark County canceled 135,266 voter registrations, inactivated 34,310 and sent 35,845 notices, according to the secretary of state’s office.

How list maintenance works

After someone registers to vote in Nevada, election officials confirm their eligibility and verify their identity before adding them to the state’s voter roll. Nevada and local election officials confirm and update the voter registration database through routine voter changes and around deadlines in state and federal law like the NVRA.

Efforts to change voter registration and other election operation reforms have grown since the 2020 election, when President Donald Trump attributed his loss to alleged “widespread voter fraud.” Election officials have said recent elections have been among the most secure in U.S. history and that there has been no indication of any widespread fraud, including when Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

Chuck Muth, president of the conservative and libertarian advocacy group Citizen Outreach, said the inactive list did not show the full extent of what should be done to purge the rolls of fraudulent voters.

He said he hoped the state would not define the “personal knowledge” needed to make challenges, as is proposed in the Secretary of State Office’s omnibus election bill, Assembly Bill 534.

That means “firsthand knowledge through experience or observation of the facts upon each ground that the challenge is based,” according to the bill text. “The term does not include knowledge obtained from a third party, including, without limitation, information obtained from the review of data in a database or other compilation of information.”

Muth’s argues the definition could cut challengers out of the challenging process because of their identification process, which relies on third-party information like databases and the new tenants of a voter’s old address.

“The secretary does not want citizens involved in cleaning up voting rolls,” he said.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.