17 funny tweets about waiting for Nevada’s election results

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2020 - 2:52 pm
 

As Americans in Nevada — and the rest of the country — toggle between web pages waiting for results to come in for the 2020 election, some social media users are channeling their frustrations into creating images and videos that combine election anxiety with pop culture.

Several memes on Twitter riff on Nevada’s prolonged vote-counting process and the nervousness that comes with waiting for the state to tally its ballots.

What if Nevada counted like Brian McKnight?

Or like “Blue’s Clues”?

Some Twitter users think Nevada needs to straighten out its priorities.

Others think it’s time to bring in reinforcements.

Some memes borrow from “Spongebob Squarepants.”

Maybe people just need to be more patient with Nevada.

Some folks have ideas about Nevada’s pace.

Some Nevadans have feelings about all the newfound attention on the Silver State.

Other creators joked about the color-changing maps of Election Night.

One thing is certain. The vote is not going to Kanye.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

