17 funny tweets about waiting for Nevada’s election results

As Americans in Nevada — and the rest of the country — toggle between web pages waiting for results to come in for the 2020 election, some social media users are channeling their frustrations into creating images and videos that combine election anxiety with pop culture.

Several memes on Twitter riff on Nevada’s prolonged vote-counting process and the nervousness that comes with waiting for the state to tally its ballots.

What if Nevada counted like Brian McKnight?

Nevada counting ballots pic.twitter.com/GC85ZFZdMd — Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) November 5, 2020

Or like “Blue’s Clues”?

This is the Nevada vote counters' ritual for each mail-in ballot- #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/CIAYsCl1oR — Brian Koch – BLACK LIVES MATTER (@Thisisntflying) November 5, 2020

Some Twitter users think Nevada needs to straighten out its priorities.

America: NEVADA PLEASE JUST COUNT WHY ARE YOU TAKING A BREAK?! Nevada: https://t.co/RV5xGfNZAq — #13 Colin Kulpa (@ColinKulpa) November 5, 2020

Others think it’s time to bring in reinforcements.

Some memes borrow from “Spongebob Squarepants.”

waiting on Nevada to determine the future of the United States pic.twitter.com/IL0oaHxUWd — aloe (@enbybae) November 5, 2020

Nevada when asked to continue counting the ballots: pic.twitter.com/BAX6xBCDft — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) November 5, 2020

Maybe people just need to be more patient with Nevada.

Live footage of Nevada working on those ballots pic.twitter.com/14RrZ2Ce8w — Miss Cuffy, Unstable Genius (@MissGFYCuffy) November 5, 2020

Some folks have ideas about Nevada’s pace.

this guy is faster than the people who are counting the votes in Nevada pic.twitter.com/9C0vsPs7Wu — Quai_ (@QuaiUnderscore) November 5, 2020

By the time Nevada counts these ballots jeez pic.twitter.com/Zc5Z57cDzx — Chloe (@ChloeMorello) November 5, 2020

Some Nevadans have feelings about all the newfound attention on the Silver State.

Nevada election staff seeing the entire nation's attention on them: pic.twitter.com/zQnG3I0rfh — Victor Jacobo (@victorjacobo_) November 5, 2020

Nevada memes are my new favorite thing pic.twitter.com/82DCOIkOUk — Michael Gregory (@MochaTheLegend) November 5, 2020

nevada after getting attention for something other than area 51 pic.twitter.com/5lROP0U2G6 — sloane ! (@luvnekoma) November 5, 2020

All eyes on Nevada right now as we’re still waiting for the votes to all be counted be like: pic.twitter.com/3W6ZE6zxqt — Bryan (@TheFamousFilms) November 4, 2020

the whole country waiting on Nevada rn pic.twitter.com/Hs6R7WWE6Q — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) November 4, 2020

Other creators joked about the color-changing maps of Election Night.

The 2020 election summed up pic.twitter.com/qWdwGZtt0p — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) November 4, 2020

One thing is certain. The vote is not going to Kanye.

