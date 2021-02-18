1st case of South Africa coronavirus variant confirmed in Nevada

Washoe County on Thursday announced it had detected the first confirmed Nevada case of a coronavirus variant that originated in South Africa.

Washoe County on Thursday announced it had detected the first confirmed case in Nevada of a more transmissible coronavirus variant that originated in South Africa.

The confirmed case of the B.1.351 variant was found in a man in his 40s who had recently traveled to South Africa, according to a statement from the Washoe County Health District. The case was confirmed by the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.

“We’re still learning a lot about these mutations of COVID-19 and it’s imperative that residents be aware of these new strains,” Kevin Dick, the district health officer for Washoe County, was quoted as saying in a news release. “As we see our COVID-19 positivity rate and cases per day trend downward, it’s important to not lower our guard. Past experiences in October-November have shown that this disease can wreak havoc on our community very quickly and we certainly don’t want to take a step backward.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 19 confirmed cases of this variant in 10 states. There is no evidence that the variant makes COVID-19 more deadly, but there is some evidence that this variant could affect how “vaccine neutralizing antibodies perform,” meaning current vaccines may not be as effective.

The B.1.351 variant was first reported in the U.S. on Jan. 28, when two cases were identified in South Carolina, the Associated Press reported. The cases were not connected and were discovered in adults in different regions of the state.

Nevada has previously confirmed the presence in Clark County of another more-contagious variant originally discovered in the United Kingdom.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported on Feb. 11 that it has now identified seven cases of the U.K. variant in the county.

The first six cases of the U.K. variant found in Clark County were connected, but the seventh case involved an unrelated man in his 30s, the health district said.

University of Nevada Las Vegas researcher Edwin Oh told the Review-Journal last week that findings from wastewater testing also suggest that the U.K. variant is circulating in Southern Nevada.

Oh, an associate professor at UNLV who is conducting research on sewage to detect coronavirus variants, said it is “highly probable” that Southern Nevada has more cases of the U.K variant than have been reported.

According to data from the CDC last updated Tuesday, there have been 1,277 reported cases of the U.K. variant, also called the B.1.1.7 variant, in 42 states.

Oh said data indicates that COVID-19 vaccines are still effective against the U.K. variant.

