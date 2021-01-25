1st case of UK coronavirus variant found in Nevada

The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory has detected the first known Nevada case of the coronavirus strain first identified in the U.K.

Army National Guard members direct traffic at the COVID-19 testing center at the UNLV Stan Fulton Building on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory has detected the first known Nevada case of the more contagious coronavirus strain first identified in the U.K.

Scientists believe the strain spreads more easily, and there is new evidence that it also may be more deadly.

The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, has identified the case through whole genome sequencing of COVID-19 samples.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.