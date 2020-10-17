73°F
1st day of early voting winds down with nearly 18K casting ballots

Early voting began Saturday in Clark County at 35 early voting sites scattered around the Las Vegas Valley. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
There are 35 permanent early voting sites scattered around the valley, where polls are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2020 - 8:13 am
 
Updated October 17, 2020 - 7:34 pm

As the first day of early voting was winding down in Clark County some of the days’ long lines had dissipated, and waits to cast ballots were much shorter.

By 6:30 p.m. the wait to vote at Galleria mall in Henderson was less than 10 minutes, and election workers expected the polls to close on time at 7 p.m. with no voters being left out.

One election officer, who had worked since the site opened at 9 a.m., said there had been a steady flow of about a dozen people all afternoon. Things slowed down around 4 p.m.

“This morning, the line wrapped all the way around the Dilliard’s and back,” Edin said, pointing about a quarter-mile away. “Some people lined up at 5 a.m.”

Those in line were chatty and considerate of the markers keeping people socially distanced while they briefly waited, she said. One man passed out sodas while two others found friendship in their respective military attire.

The short wait was in stark contrast to the crowds of voters who turned out to cast ballots as voting began on Saturday.

Clark County reported on Twitter that, as of 3 p.m., more than 17,800 voters have cast ballots across Las Vegas and Clark County. Clark County said numbers for early voting will be available after 11 p.m.

Lines were forming early at many of the 35 voting centers in Clark County.

Long lines were seen at Galleria mall by 9 a.m. Michelle Hulsizer, team leader at the site, said about 50 people arrived by 6:30 a.m., some as early as 4 a.m. By noon, the wait was about three hours.

Downtown Summerlin had a long line as polls opened at 9 a.m. And voters were waiting in line at the East Las Vegas Community Center this morning.

Cars packed the main parking lot at Desert Breeze Park, 8275 Spring Mountain Road, by 10 a.m. The line of 100-200 people extended around the building.

Gov. Steve Sisolak with his wife, Kathy, and his daughters were at Boulevard Mall about noon today to drop off their mail ballots.

The governor spoke to the crowd for a few minutes, encouraging voters to make a plan to vote and to vote early.

Voters can drop their mail ballots at any of the polling stations during the early voting, which runs through Oct. 30.



Voter information

There are 35 permanent early voting sites scattered around the valley, where polls are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day through Oct. 3o.. There are also an additional 17 temporary sites, which operate on different days and hours.

A full list of sites, days and times of operation and a map can be found on the Clark County Elections Department website. You can also use the site to find early voting locations near you and get an estimated wait time.

The Review-Journal has compiled a list of things you need to know about early voting, as well as a comprehensive FAQ about the 2020 election in general.

The Review-Journal, in partnership with ProPublica’s Electionland project, is tracking problems voters may experience while casting their ballots. You can report problems to the Review-Journal using our online tip page or call 702-383-0264.

ProPublica also accepts tips in English, Spanish and traditional Chinese by texting “vote,” “vota” or “投票” to 81380 or through WhatsApp at 850-909-8683. Voters may also use Facebook Messenger or Electionland’s online form.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

