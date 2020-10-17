1st day of early voting winds down with nearly 18K casting ballots
As the first day of early voting was winding down in Clark County some of the days’ long lines had dissipated, and waits to cast ballots were much shorter.
By 6:30 p.m. the wait to vote at Galleria mall in Henderson was less than 10 minutes, and election workers expected the polls to close on time at 7 p.m. with no voters being left out.
Centennial Hills has about a one hour wait, workers say. They are routing folks to the Mountain Crest location on Durango, where there is apparently no line. pic.twitter.com/s3lOqSXWUv
— Rory Appleton (@RoryDoesPhonics) October 17, 2020
One election officer, who had worked since the site opened at 9 a.m., said there had been a steady flow of about a dozen people all afternoon. Things slowed down around 4 p.m.
“This morning, the line wrapped all the way around the Dilliard’s and back,” Edin said, pointing about a quarter-mile away. “Some people lined up at 5 a.m.”
Those in line were chatty and considerate of the markers keeping people socially distanced while they briefly waited, she said. One man passed out sodas while two others found friendship in their respective military attire.
The short wait was in stark contrast to the crowds of voters who turned out to cast ballots as voting began on Saturday.
Clark County reported on Twitter that, as of 3 p.m., more than 17,800 voters have cast ballots across Las Vegas and Clark County. Clark County said numbers for early voting will be available after 11 p.m.
Lines were forming early at many of the 35 voting centers in Clark County.
No line for early voters at Doolittle Community Center, where Carl Johnson, 71, voted for the first time. Three generations of his family, born-and-raised Las Vegans, came out to vote for @JoeBiden together. @reviewjournal #EarlyVoting #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/K5xWaJVG02
— Ellen Schmidt 📸 (@ellenschmidttt) October 17, 2020
Long lines were seen at Galleria mall by 9 a.m. Michelle Hulsizer, team leader at the site, said about 50 people arrived by 6:30 a.m., some as early as 4 a.m. By noon, the wait was about three hours.
Downtown Summerlin had a long line as polls opened at 9 a.m. And voters were waiting in line at the East Las Vegas Community Center this morning.
Cars packed the main parking lot at Desert Breeze Park, 8275 Spring Mountain Road, by 10 a.m. The line of 100-200 people extended around the building.
Gov. Steve Sisolak with his wife, Kathy, and his daughters were at Boulevard Mall about noon today to drop off their mail ballots.
The governor spoke to the crowd for a few minutes, encouraging voters to make a plan to vote and to vote early.
NEVADA GOVERNOR VOTES: Gov. Sisolak came by the Boulevard Mall voting location in Las Vegas to drop off his ballot for the general election. #EarlyVoting #RJNow pic.twitter.com/LKeVk8sTVV
— James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) October 17, 2020
Voters can drop their mail ballots at any of the polling stations during the early voting, which runs through Oct. 30.
I'm going to start writing, but one theme exists in several interviews: Voters, whether they support @JoeBiden or @realDonaldTrump, are uneasy about mail-in voting, believing that it is not worth the hassle to choose the method the Trump administration could contest.
— Shea Johnson (@Shea_LVRJ) October 17, 2020
Line at Boulevard is not too bad. pic.twitter.com/iNjcCjzcTV
— Rory Appleton (@RoryDoesPhonics) October 17, 2020
VEGAS EARLY VOTERS: We are now at Boulevard Mall speaking with early #voters. One woman introduced herself to us as being “voter protection” and asked to make sure we were okay. We do not believe this woman was a part of any official security organization. #EarlyVoting #RJNow pic.twitter.com/IFF6ND0xwN
— James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) October 17, 2020
People in line to cast votes at the East Las Vegas Community Center this morning. #EarlyVoting pic.twitter.com/pdJBN2cHZ2
— Erik Verduzco (@Erik_Verduzco) October 17, 2020
People in front of the line tell me they have waited 3+ hours. This is the line to vote at the Galleria at Sunset polling location in Henderson. #EarlyVoting pic.twitter.com/TMLiIXQfzl
— Erik Verduzco (@Erik_Verduzco) October 17, 2020
An hour after #earlyvoting opened at the East Las Vegas Community Center, the line is still holding strong. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ff4AfoGbiD
— Shea Johnson (@Shea_LVRJ) October 17, 2020
I'm not skilled to accurately show just how many people are waiting in line for #earlyvoting at the Galleria in Henderson. Just realize: It goes from white tent, stretches across the parking lot, to not too far from Dillards. Has to be ~500 people. pic.twitter.com/2Oy1tEy1RO
— Shea Johnson (@Shea_LVRJ) October 17, 2020
LINE MAZE: The end of the line in Henderson, #NV has wrapped back around into one of the middle points of the line. Voters have taken it upon themselves to direct others on how to organize the line, speaking and planning with new arrivals. #EarlyVoting #RJNow pic.twitter.com/Hi16in71ZV
— James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) October 17, 2020
NEVADA EARLY VOTING: Lines are long in Henderson, #Nevada where #voters in line are waiting in the pleasantly nice weather. One woman told us she got the location wrong since the polling spot moved outside of the Galleria Mall for the first time in years. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/agP7xr2pBL
— James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) October 17, 2020
START OF THE LINE: King, currently the last in line to vote in Henderson, #NV told us he’ll wait for as long as he can to vote. The several hundred people in front of him would not stop him he told us. “Listen,” King said, “you gotta vote some time, might as well be today.”#RJNow pic.twitter.com/jVbEDYizyx
— James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) October 17, 2020
Voter information
There are 35 permanent early voting sites scattered around the valley, where polls are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day through Oct. 3o.. There are also an additional 17 temporary sites, which operate on different days and hours.
A full list of sites, days and times of operation and a map can be found on the Clark County Elections Department website. You can also use the site to find early voting locations near you and get an estimated wait time.
The Review-Journal has compiled a list of things you need to know about early voting, as well as a comprehensive FAQ about the 2020 election in general.
The Review-Journal, in partnership with ProPublica’s Electionland project, is tracking problems voters may experience while casting their ballots. You can report problems to the Review-Journal using our online tip page or call 702-383-0264.
ProPublica also accepts tips in English, Spanish and traditional Chinese by texting “vote,” “vota” or “投票” to 81380 or through WhatsApp at 850-909-8683. Voters may also use Facebook Messenger or Electionland’s online form.
