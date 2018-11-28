2 ex-Nevada attorneys general to lead Ford transition into office

Nevada Attorney General-elect Aaron Ford on Wednesday announced the 19-person team led by two of Nevada’s last three Democratic attorneys general who will oversee his transition into office.

CARSON CITY — Nevada Attorney General-elect Aaron Ford on Wednesday announced the 19-person team led by two of Nevada’s last three Democratic attorneys general who will oversee his transition into office.

Former U.S. Sen. and Gov. Richard Bryan and former Attorney General Frankie Sue Del Papa were named as the transition team’s co-chairs. Bryan served four years as Nevada’s attorney general before being elected senator. Del Papa held the office from 1991 to 2003.

“Having previously served Nevada as Attorneys General, we look forward to being a part of the future of the office,” Bryan and Del Papa said in a joint statement. “We know Aaron Ford will do an excellent job serving Nevada families as Attorney General, and we are pleased to help guide him during this transition period.”

Former Democratic Nevada Assembly Speaker Barbara Buckley, who is co-chairing the transition team for Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak, also is part of Ford’s transition team. Ford, who was elected to state Senate District 11 in 2012, defeated Wes Duncan on Nov. 6 to replace Adam Laxalt as attorney general.

Here are the other members:

— Amy Ayoub, sex trafficking survivor advocate

— Chairman Arlan Melendez, Reno Sparks Indian Colony chief

— Bailey Bortolin, Nevada Coalition of Legal Service Providers policy director

— Jason Soto, Reno Police Department chief

— Dave Kallas, retired Metropolitan Police Department detective, Former president of Southern Nevada Conference of Police and Sheriffs

— Geoconda Arguello-Kline, Culinary Workers Union Local 226 secretary-treasurer

— Jenny Noble, Washoe County chief deputy district attorney

— Jessica Adair, Ford’s campaign manager

— John J. Piro, chief deputy Clark County public defender

— John Jones, Jr., Clark County chief deputy district attorney

— Mark Jackson, Douglas County district attorney

— Mike Yarter, North Las Vegas police detective and president of North Las Vegas Police Officers Association

— Sean Sullivan, Washoe County deputy public defender

— Rachel Anderson, law professor at UNLV Boyd School of Law

— Vida Lin, Asian Community Development Council president

— Zelalem Bogale, Washoe County deputy district attorney

