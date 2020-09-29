2 newcomers seeking to replace late Assemblyman Thompson

Either Democrat Claire Thomas or Republican Jack Polcyn will replace the late Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson in Assembly District 17.

Two newcomers are vying for the Assembly District 17 seat.

Either Democrat Claire Thomas or Republican Jack Polcyn will take the place of Assemblywoman Kasina Douglass-Boone – who was appointed to the seat after the untimely passing of Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson during the 2019 session. Education and managing the state’s response to the pandemic are their top priorities going into the November election.

Thomas was a supporter of Thompson and after he passed became concerned that his work would not be carried on.

“Tyrone had all the issues I was concerned about,” she said. “I thought who is going to handle these issues that he was so profoundly an activist for?”

Thomas served in the Air Force for nearly 20 years and has been working as a Justice Court clerk for 20 years, she said. Her top priorities include supporting universal healthcare and expanding affordable housing.

“We have 200,000 people who have died (from COVID-19) in six months in the United States,” she said. “We need universal health care.”

Another top goal is providing trade education for high school students.

“I’d love for the program to be when they start high school,” she said. “They’re making $30-60 an hour that’s sustainable for their families and they can go anywhere in the world with that trade.”

“We need to invest in our youth,” she continued.

Thomas advocates for the federal government to give more money to the state to help out with the coronavirus pandemic.

“We need assistance provided by the feds,” she said. “The pandemic that is showing us there are things that needs to be done. We need to get involved and stay involved. I work for you and the community.”

Jack Polcyn

Polcyn wants to fully allow businesses to reopen and doesn’t support new or increased taxes.

“The best way for us to get our economy back and the government back on its feet is to go ahead and get the economy going,” he said, adding everyone would still use face masks and need to social distance. Additionally, he supports school choice and bringing trade classes to high schools.

“I’m trying to reduce government and give more power to the individuals,” he said. “You know how people sit around and complain and gripe. I got tired of that and decided it was time to take some action.”

