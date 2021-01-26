2 of these people will be your newest Nevada lawmakers

Nineteen apply to replace former state Sen. Yvanna Cancela, while six vie for ex-Assemblyman Alexander Assefa’s open seat.

The Clark County Commission is expected next week to choose a replacement for ex-state Sen. Yvanna Cancela from a list of 19 Democratic applicants, including some familiar names.

Cancela resigned earlier this month to take a job in President Joe Biden’s administration.

The commission is also set to select a new Assembly member from six Democratic applicants, following the resignation of incumbent Alexander Assefa amid an investigation into campaign finances.

The terms of the two appointees will run through November 2022, the county said.

Senate District 10 applicants

The eligible roster of hopefuls to replace Cancela includes a former appointed member of the Board of Regents, political consultants, experienced political candidates, teachers, students, a fashion designer and a retired police officer, according to copies of submitted applications to the county.

In alphabetical order by last name, the applicants are: Fashion designer Elisabeth Apcar; UNLV graduate student Sergio Bustos; U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs lead implementation manager Melissa Clary; Stonewall Democratic Club of Southern Nevada President John Delibos; and University of Maryland School of Public Health development coordinator Fabian Donate.

Clary and fellow applicant David Lopez, who is a clerk for Nevada Defense Group, both ran for Las Vegas City Council in 2019.

More applicants include: political campaign manager Greg Esposito; Heather Harmon, who had served as the director of the Nevada Museum of Art; political consultant Keenan Korth; Lisa Levine, former member of the Board of Regents; Latino outreach consultant Hergit Llenas; English-language tutor Adriana Martinez; anticipated UNLV doctoral student Stephanie Molina; and Jonathan Norman, attorney with Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.

Levine, a longtime political director for Rep. Dina Titus, was appointed last summer to the Board of Regents to replace the late Sam Lieberman. Her term ended this month. She garnered support from the governor and state attorney general in August after a heated meeting where the board’s chief of staff accused her of acting childishly.

The remaining applicants are: John Ruse, who is self-employed; Dorian Stonebarger, the chief policy adviser for Las Vegas Councilman Brian Knudsen; Kai-Ten Tao, the chief strategy officer for Remark Holdings; Equipo Academy government and politics teacher Erik Van Houten; and retired Illinois police officer Marc Wiley.

The district serves about 129,000 people in a large swath of territory including the Strip and McCarran International Airport.

Assembly District 42 applicants

County lawmakers are also scheduled next week to choose Assefa’s replacement in a district that serves about 68,000 people in the unincorporated Spring Valley area, including a large population of Ethiopians.

The six eligible applicants: Jack Absher III, president of Absher Enterprises; Chris Hardin, manager for SFR Investments; Juana Leia Jordan, a retired psychologist with the Department of Corrections; Saramei “Sara” Kalaoram, a recent college graduate who was most recently a research analyst and communications intern with the Culinary Union Local 226; Tracy Marie Brown-May, the director of advocacy, board and government relations for Opportunity Village; and Izack Tenorio, the director of development for Cristo Rey St. Viator, a college preparatory school.

The appointments for both new Senate and Assembly members are expected to occur during the commission’s regular meeting on Feb. 2.

