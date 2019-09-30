2020 presidential candidates hold Las Vegas Valley events, rallies

Democratic presidential candidates are hosting a series of events open to the public around Las Vegas on Wednesday, the day of a forum focused on gun violence.

Denise Hooks, 26, addresses the crowd during the Las Vegas March for Our Lives event at Symphony Park in Las Vegas, March 24, 2018. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @dreacornejo

Retired NASA Astronaut and Navy Capt. Mark Kelly speaks as his wife, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, looks on during a roundtable discussion with gun violence survivors, at UNLV, Oct. 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Top presidential candidates are in town to attend a forum on gun violence Wednesday sponsored by March for Our Lives and the pro-gun-control group Giffords. Candidates will take turns answering questions from MSNBC Live anchor Craig Melvin, but the event is not open to the public.

However, many of other events also taking place on Wednesday are open to voters interested in hearing from the candidates. Here’s a list:

— 9 a.m.: Roundtable with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Supermajority, The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park, Las Vegas. Sign-up online here.

— 11:30 a.m.: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. town hall on Medicare for All, medical debt and Social Security, Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 McLeod Drive, Las Vegas. Members of the public can RSVP here.

— 3:30 p.m.: Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., everyday gun violence conversation with students, Nevada Youth Network, 908 Weaver Drive, Las Vegas.

— 4 p.m.: Sanders community meeting with Assemblyman Alex Assefa, D-Las Vegas, St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church, 3950 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas RSVP here.

— 5 p.m.: Roundtable with Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Supermajority, The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas. Sign up online here.

— 5:30 p.m.: North Las Vegas town hall with former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave., North Las Vegas. RSVP here.

— 6 p.m. “Dude Gotta Go” organizing event with Harris, East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas. RSVP here.

— 6 p.m. Cory for Nevada phone bank launch, 2340 Paseo del Prado, Suite 201, Las Vegas. RSVP here.

