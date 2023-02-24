ACLU praises bill that would require autism notation on driver’s license

The ACLU of Nevada on Thursday lauded a bill introduced in the Nevada State Assembly, saying if passed, it would “make police traffic stops safer for people who are differently abled.”

FILE - The Assembly chamber is seen Friday, July 31, 2020 during the first day of the 32nd Special Session of the Legislature in Carson City. (David Calvert/Nevada Independent via AP, Pool)

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada on Thursday lauded a bill introduced in the Nevada State Assembly, saying if passed, it would “make police traffic stops safer for people who are differently abled.”

The bill would require the Department of Motor Vehicles to designate on a person’s driver’s license if they are on the autism spectrum.

Assembly Bill 161 proposes that, “upon the application of a person with autism, the department shall place on any driver’s license issued to the person pursuant to the provisions of this chapter a designation that the person is a person with autism.”

The bill further says the application must include a statement from a licensed physician or an advanced practice registered nurse that verifies the individual has autism.

The ACLU of Nevada said the bill holds promise to help prevent dangerous incidents involving police stops.

“We hope to reduce the likelihood of a dangerous and potentially lethal police interaction where noncommunication is mistaken for noncompliance,” ACLU of Nevada Executive Director Athar Haseebullah said in a statement. “Across the U.S., we have seen police encounters with people who are differently abled lead to civil rights violations and even deaths. Providing additional clarity about communications impairments to officers at the start of a traffic stop can streamline the experience for everyone involved and make our community that much safer.”

