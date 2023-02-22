65°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
2023 Legislature

Anti-slavery amendment advances to Senate floor

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2023 - 5:19 pm
 
The Nevada State Capitol Building on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hage ...
The Nevada State Capitol Building on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Voters may be asked in 2024 to remove language in the Nevada Constitution that allows for slavery as a punishment for crimes, after a Senate committee advanced a proposed amendment on Tuesday.

The Senate Committee on Legislative Operations and Elections unanimously passed Assembly Joint Resolution 10, which would strike language allowing for slavery or involuntary servitude from the state constitution. That language, which also appears in the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, has been a part of Nevada’s founding document since statehood in 1864.

The resolution, which was introduced by Assemblyman Howard Watts III, D-Las Vegas, was approved unanimously by the Legislature in 2021. Because it would amend the constitution, however, two successive Legislatures must approve the resolution before it goes before voters. The Assembly unanimously approved the resolution on Feb. 16. It now heads to the Senate floor for a vote and, if approved, will appear on the November 2024 ballot.

After slavery was abolished, programs like convict leasing were put in place to allow for the system of forced labor to continue, Watts previously told the Review-Journal. Criminalizing minor offenses was a way of depriving people of their freedom and forcing them to provide free labor, he said.

“It’s a clear statement where we are as a society,” Watts said of the legislation. “Under no circumstances will we tolerate the use of slavery and involuntary servitude.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Taxpayers funding car allowances for top officials’ luxury rides
Taxpayers funding car allowances for top officials’ luxury rides
2
Parts of short-term rental ordinance ruled unconstitutional
Parts of short-term rental ordinance ruled unconstitutional
3
Inside the Black-owned spot where politics, cocktails mix
Inside the Black-owned spot where politics, cocktails mix
4
Teachers union: Use leftover grant money to support students
Teachers union: Use leftover grant money to support students
5
Prohibition vs. preservation: ‘Dry’ Nevada town seeks to lift booze ban
Prohibition vs. preservation: ‘Dry’ Nevada town seeks to lift booze ban
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Array of bills could change Nevada’s election process
Array of bills could change Nevada’s election process
Anti-abortion resolution may complicate Nevada GOP races
Anti-abortion resolution may complicate Nevada GOP races
Senate committee hears proposal to make fake electoral certificates a felony
Senate committee hears proposal to make fake electoral certificates a felony
Renewed attempts to create state lottery underway in legislature
Renewed attempts to create state lottery underway in legislature
Juneteenth, outlawing slavery as punishment on legislative agenda
Juneteenth, outlawing slavery as punishment on legislative agenda
Nevada reps reintroduce Yucca bill in Congress
Nevada reps reintroduce Yucca bill in Congress