A’s special session begins in Carson City — WATCH LIVE

An artist rendering of what the Oakland Athletics Las Vegas ballpark could look like. The $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat stadium is planned to be located on 9 acres of the 35-acre Tropicana site. (Oakland Athletics)

Blue skies sit above the Nevada Legislature building in Carson City, Nev., Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

CARSON CITY — A special session called to consider public funding for the Oakland A’s baseball stadium in Las Vegas in underway in Carson City.

Lawmakers, fresh off the regular session that ended Monday, and a special session that lasted just a couple hours on Tuesday, are meeting to consider $380 million in public funding for the $1.5 billion stadium, planned for the site of the Tropicana hotel-casino.

Gov. Joe Lombardo issued the proclamation on Tuesday, just after lawmakers adjourned their special session to approve a capital projects budget that was left unfinished after Monday’s midnight deadline.

During the regular session, the A’s bill had a single, five-hour hearing before the Senate Finance and Assembly Ways and Means Committee concerning the plan, known as Senate Bill 509. But because the regular session ended without a vote, the matter will have to be re-heard during the special session that starts Wednesday.

The bill would allocate $180 million from the state in transferable tax credits, of which $90 million would be repaid via a sports entertainment improvement district set up around the 9-acre stadium site. Clark County is contributing $145 million, of which $120 million would be generated by the tax district and $25 million would go toward infrastructure improvements.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., which owns the 35 acres on which the Tropicana is situated, would transfer the ownership of 9 acres to the A’s. Following the construction of the stadium, the A’s would transfer ownership of the land and ballpark to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, making it a publicly owned facility.

A previous version of this story misidentified the bill.