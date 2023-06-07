A’s special session underway in Carson City — WATCH LIVE

A special session convened to consider $380 million in public funding for the Oakland A’s baseball stadium in Las Vegas is underway in Carson City.

An artist rendering of what the Oakland Athletics Las Vegas ballpark could look like. The $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat stadium is planned to be located on 9 acres of the 35-acre Tropicana site. (Oakland Athletics)

Blue skies sit above the Nevada Legislature building in Carson City, Nev., Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

CARSON CITY — A special session called to consider public funding for the Oakland A’s baseball stadium in Las Vegas is underway in Carson City.

Lawmakers, fresh off the regular session that ended Monday, and a special session that lasted just a couple hours on Tuesday, are meeting to consider $380 million in public funding for the $1.5 billion stadium, planned for the site of the Tropicana hotel-casino.

Gov. Joe Lombardo issued the proclamation on Tuesday, just after lawmakers adjourned their special session to approve a capital projects budget that was left unfinished after Monday’s midnight deadline.

During the regular session, the A’s bill had a single, five-hour hearing before the Senate Finance and Assembly Ways and Means Committee concerning the plan, known as Senate Bill 509. But because the regular session ended without a vote, the matter will have to be re-heard during the special session that starts Wednesday.

The bill would allocate $180 million from the state in transferable tax credits, of which $90 million would be repaid via a sports entertainment improvement district set up around the 9-acre stadium site. Clark County is contributing $145 million, of which $120 million would be generated by the tax district and $25 million would go toward infrastructure improvements.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., which owns the 35 acres on which the Tropicana is situated, would transfer the ownership of 9 acres to the A’s. Following the construction of the stadium, the A’s would transfer ownership of the land and ballpark to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, making it a publicly owned facility.

As the session began, Oakland area politicians let it be known they are still fighting to keep the team in the Bay Area.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has said numerous times that the city and the A’s were close to a deal and that she is open to restarting negotiations with the MLB club.

“We want the Oakland A’s here. I’m fighting for the Oakland A’s,” Thao said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. “The fans are fighting for the Oakland A’s. And why not here in Oakland where it’s diverse, one of the most diverse cities in the nation? And I know MLB has this great concept of wanting to diversify. We deserve a baseball team. And we want the Oakland A’s to be rooted here. Whether it’s with this current ownership or with the new ownership.”

California Congresswoman Barbara Lee on Wednesday also joined in the effort to sway the A’s to stay in Oakland, sending a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, urging him to limit the league’s involvement in the team’s relocation process.

“Many of my constituents in the East Bay and I are increasingly frustrated with the continuing apparent failure of the team and Major League Baseball to deal in good faith with local government agencies,” Lee wrote in the letter. “The City of Oakland and Alameda County have been home to the A’s for five and a half decades. Multiple generations of Oaklanders have grown up identifying with the team’s dogged efforts and hard-earned triumphs. The A’s organization adds significant tangible economic benefit to our region, including numerous good-paying jobs at Oakland Coliseum.”

Lee specifically highlighted the notion that MLB would wave the relocation fee should the A’s funding bill be approved by Nevada lawmakers.

“MLB’s continued active encouragement of the A’s abandonment of Oakland and the East Bay runs counter the rationale supporting MLB’s century-old exemption from federal anti-trust law,” Lee said in the letter. “I ask you to reconsider efforts to subsidize or otherwise encourage the relocation of the Oakland A’s out of the East Bay.”

Lee is also considering exploring legislation to address the MLB’s antitrust exemption relating to franchise relocation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

