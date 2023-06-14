Assembly vote on A’s expected Wednesday — WATCH LIVE

The state Assembly is set to consider and vote on a bill to provide $380 million in public financing for a $1.5 billion baseball stadium in Las Vegas.

In this rendering released by the Oakland Athletics Friday, May 26, 2023 is a view of their proposed new ballpark at the Tropicana site in Las Vegas. (Oakland Athletics via AP)

CARSON CITY — The state Assembly is expected Wednesday to take up Senate Bill 1, the measure to provide $380 million in public funding for a new baseball stadium for the Oakland A’s.

The state Senate approved an amended version of the bill on Tuesday by a bipartisan vote of 13-8, after a morning hearing. The Assembly heard an informational presentation on the bill while senators were debating and voting on the measure.

Now the bill comes to the Assembly committee of the whole, where it must be approved before moving to the Assembly floor for a final vote. If approved there, it will go to Gov. Joe Lombardo for his signature.

Lombardo called a special session for the A’s funding bill for June 7, following the regular 120-day session and a short special session called to deal with a capital projects budget. The A’s bill had a single hearing in the closing days of the regular session but did not get a vote in either house before the Legislature adjourned June 5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

