Bill outlawing slavery in Nevada constitution sent to Assembly vote

The Assembly Legislative Operations Committee on Tuesday night approved a bill that would create a ballot question asking voters whether to remove language related to slavery from the state constitution.

CARSON CITY — Lawmakers in the Assembly will soon be asked to consider a bill that would create a ballot question asking voters whether to remove language related to slavery from the state constitution after a committee approved the bill Tuesday night.

Members of the Assembly Legislative Operation approved the bill unanimously following testimony heard in an earlier joint committee from Assemblyman Howard Watts, D-Las Vegas, the bill’s sponsor.

“We’re talking about the designation of human beings as the personal property of other people,” Watts said. “We’re talking about a complete loss of liberty, and of labor being compelled, forced without compensation, people being beaten, abused or killed without any consequence. I believe that it’s time for us to move forward and make it clear and unequivocal that nobody will ever live through the horror of state sanctioned slavery, or servitude ever again

Assembly Joint Resolution 10, which would remove language in the Nevada Constitution that allows for slavery or involuntary servitude in punishment for a crime, was first approved during the 2021 legislative session. If approved this session, the question will be placed on the ballot in 2024.

Representatives from several groups spoke in support of the bill, including those from Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, Battle Born Progress, the Clark County Public Defender’s Office and the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada.

