Bill tells Nevada’s local governments to butt out of education

Sen. Dina Neal, D-North Las Vegas, speaks during the 82nd Session of the Legislature in February 2023 in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Local governments may be barred from operating charters school and substitute teachers will be required to have an associate’s degree under a sweeping education-focused bill heard by lawmakers Monday.

Senate Bill 344, sponsored by Senator Dina Neal, D-North Las Vegas, would make several changes related to education, including a provision that would prohibit municipal and county governments from sponsoring or operating a charter school. It would also bar local governments from giving money to directly or indirectly support charter schools.

“Your role is to take care of, should be homeless services, sewage, remedy blight. Focus on other things that have to do within the city and the management of the city,” Neal said of cities’ roles in running charter schools. “Your role is not to run schools. That is the role of the district. That is the role of the board of trustees.”

The bill would make several other changes, including prohibiting the board of trustees of the Clark County School District from “impeding, interfering with or discouraging” public comment during a meeting.

The bill would also require large school districts undergo an audit every six years, regardless of whether the Legislature provides funds for the school district to do that work.

The bill also requires individuals applying for the position of associate superintendent of schools to have at least five years of experience in academic achievement and pupil performance in Nevada, while superintendents of schools would be required to have 10 years of experience. Individuals in both positions would be required to undergo an annual evaluation created by the board of trustees.

An amended provision of the legislation also allows employers with more than 50 employees to give parents as much leave as needed to attend meetings with the school district at which their child is enrolled. The original version required employers to give their employees the leave.

An amendment to the bill, which was submitted by Neal, would require an individual wishing to obtain a license to serve as a substitute teacher to hold an associate’s degree. A COVID-era regulation currently allows Clark County to hire substitute teachers who hold only a high-school diploma.

Chris Daly with the Nevada State Education Association spoke in support of the bill, calling it a “generic good government bill.”

But several groups opposed it.

A representative with the Clark County School District questioned why the public comment piece was necessary if board of trustees’ meetings are subject to Nevada’s Open Meeting Law. The Washoe County School District raised concerns over the experience requirements for superintendents. The Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce opposed the bill because of the short notice required for employees to take leave for school related meetings.

And the city of Las Vegas opposed the bill primarily because of the charter school provisions. The city currently sponsors a charter school called the Strong Start Academy Elementary School.

“One of the most common phone calls and constituent interactions our elected leaders have or receive is about education within our community,” said Kelly Compton, a lobbyist with the city. “Supporting Strong Start Academy is one effort to make a positive impact for low-income students that most need the services within the city’s jurisdiction.”

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.