2023 Legislature

Bills on Tuesday’s agenda could reshape Nevada elections

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2023 - 8:31 am
 
Updated April 11, 2023 - 12:40 pm
FILE - In this June 9, 2020 file photo election workers process mail-in ballots during a nearly ...
FILE - In this June 9, 2020 file photo election workers process mail-in ballots during a nearly all-mail primary election in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)

Nevada lawmakers on Tuesday are scheduled to vote on a series of bills aimed at changing election laws ahead of a Friday deadline to move legislation out of committees.

On the docket: Making it a crime to sign fake Electoral College certificates, protecting election workers from harassment and intimidation, forcing local governments to repay the state if they stop using voting machines and an outright ban on using paper ballots for in-person voting.

Most of the bills are scheduled for votes during an afternoon meeting of the Senate’s Legislative Operations and Elections Committee.

Senate Bill 133 would criminalize conspiring to create or serve in a false slate of electors, classifying the crime as a category B felony, punishable by a sentence of four to 10 years in state prison without the possibility of probation. In addition, the state or local governments could not employ or appoint to public office any person convicted of a violation.

The bill comes in response to a group of Republican electors who signed fake certificates in December as part of a scheme to allow President Donald Trump to remain in office. The electors met at the legislative building in Carson City, signed the documents and sent them to Washington, D.C. The certificates were never counted, however.

An investigation of the fake certificates plot led to FBI agents seizing the cellphone of Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot interviewed McDonald about the fake certificates, but he asserted his Fifth Amendment right 275 times during the questioning.

Senate Bill 60, sought by Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, would among other things increase the time to count ballots from seven days after Election Day to nine days. The bill is a contrast to Senate Bill 405 — sought by Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo — that would move back the deadline to receive mail ballots with the goal of announcing winners on election night. Lombardo’s bill has not come up for a hearing.

Senate Bill 215 would require any local government that accepted state money to buy voting machines to return that money if the jurisdiction decides not to use those machines and instead conduct an election by paper ballot.

The bill comes after Nye County decided to conduct the 2022 general election by paper ballots counted by hand instead of electronic machines. But the county did use its electronic vote-counting machines to tabulate the paper ballots, and used the hand count as a “parallel process.”

Meanwhile, the Assembly’s Legislative Operations and Elections Committee will take up Assembly Bill 242, which would prohibit the use of paper ballots for in-person voting at polling places.

The Senate’s Legislative Operations and Elections Committee will also hear Senate Bill 406, which would make it a category E felony to use or threaten to use force, intimidation, or violence against an election worker with an intent to interfere with that person’s duties. It would also criminalize publicizing personal or identifying information about elections workers.

The bill comes in response to threats received by elections officials after Trump made false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.

