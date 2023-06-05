Budget bill passes again, but still no consensus

With just 12 hours until the end of the regular session, the Nevada Senate voted to approve a bill funding state government operations. but many bills remain.

Blue skies sit above the Nevada Legislature building in Carson City on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

CARSON CITY — With just 12 hours until the end of the regular session, senators voted on party lines Monday to approve a bill funding state government operations.

The measure, one of the five bills comprising the state’s budget, was introduced Saturday. Senate Bill 511 was introduced after Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed a bill with the exact same language on Thursday night after days of tense negotiations between his office and Democratic legislative leadership.

The bill is headed to the Assembly with just hours until the legislative session is set to adjourn by the midnight deadline. There are, however, a number of bills up in the air that could lead to a special legislative session.

The $1 billion capital improvement bill, Assembly Bill 521, which would fund upgrades to state buildings, parks, museums and a veterans home, still requires the Senate’s stamp of approval before it heads to Lombardo’s desk.

Senate Bill 509, relating to the Oakland Athletics’ proposed stadium in Las Vegas that asks for $380 million in tax financing for a $1.5 billion stadium, still requires action by both legislative chambers.

The film tax credit bill — Senate Bill 496 — that would make $190 million in film tax credits available every year for the next 20 years, also requires action by both chambers.

Lombardo’s sweeping education bill also hangs in the balance. Assembly Bill 400, first heard in late April, was approved on the Assembly floor Sunday night after being amended last week. A second amendment, approved Sunday night, added back in a provision that would fund transportation for charter school students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

