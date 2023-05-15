Busy week ahead for lawmakers in Carson City

Nevada lawmakers will take up bills to provide public assistance to the Oakland Athletics proposed baseball stadium, and another to subsidize film companies that locate in Southern Nevada.

The Nevada Legislature building during the 82nd Session of the Legislature on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

It’s deadline time again in Carson City, as the 2023 Legislature begins winding down to its scheduled close on June 5.

It will be a busy week in the capital, as lawmakers deal with two major bills and work toward a Friday deadline for all bills to pass out of committees in the opposite house from where they were introduced. Bills that fail to meet the deadline will be considered dead for the rest of the session.

Here’s a look at what’s coming up this week in Carson City:

Hollywood East? Lawmakers in the Senate Committee on Revenue and Economic Development on Tuesday will take up the newly introduced Senate Bill 496, a measure that will devote nearly $200 million per year over the next 20 years to try to lure production companies to Las Vegas. The bill would see production facilities built in Summerlin and off the 215 Beltway at Durango Drive. The bill goes far beyond Nevada’s existing film tax credit program, which has aimed at getting production companies to film in the state. But this bill seeks to get companies to actually relocate to Nevada.

A’s baseball stadium: Speaking of relocations, the long-awaited and much-anticipated bill that would outline the public portion of the Oakland Athletics stadium deal will be introduced this week. Most of the details have been reported in the Review-Journal previously, but final tweaks to the bill were still being made at the end of last week. Although there is less than a month left in the session, sources who’ve worked on the bill say the goal is to get it approved before lawmakers leave town in June without having to call a special session.

Baby Bonds: On Wednesday, lawmakers in the Assembly Ways & Means Committee will consider state Treasurer Zach Conine’s Baby Bonds program, also known as Assembly Bill 28. The bill would require the state treasurer to deposit $3,200 into a trust fund for every baby born after Jan. 1 whose birth was covered by Medicare or the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Beneficiaries could submit a claim once they turn 18, provided they have lived in Nevada for at least a year before claiming the money and promise to use the funds to buy a home, start a business, pay for college or invest. The program also requires each person who claims the money to take a course in financial literacy.

The committee will also hear another bill sought by Conine, Assembly Bill 45, which would create a program to repay student loans for health care providers who agree to practice in underserved rural communities in the state.

Water rules: And on Tuesday, the Senate Natural Resources Committee will take up Assembly Bill 220, a measure that would have forced some people on septic systems to switch to a municipal sewer system.An expected amendment would instead create a voluntary system to switch. The bill would also give the Southern Nevada Water Authority the ability to limit the use of water in single-family homes to 0.5 acre feet per year any time the federal government has declared a water shortage on the Colorado River.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.