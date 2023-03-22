Catalytic converter thefts on the rise. Can the legislature help?

Two state Senate bills hope to address the rising problem of catalytic converter thefts in Nevada.

Metro police officers recover a catalytic converter in a Las Vegas raid in 2011. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mechanic Johnny Mejia with Red Rock Repair works beneath a car in November 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Custom Motor Sports fabricator Dick Bushman uses a plasma table to cut out a cover for a catalytic converter at the shop in August 2022 in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two state Senate bills are taking aim at the rise of catalytic converter thefts in Nevada.

Both Senate Bill 243 and Senate Bill 250 are focused on cracking down on the crime by prohibiting purchasing a catalytic converter from anyone other than a licensed worker — such as an automobile wrecker, scrap metal processor, or automobile manufacturer or dealer — or someone with documentation proving ownership of the catalytic converter.

“This is to have some accountability and transparency in people who are purchasing these catalytic converters,” said Democratic state Sen. Rochelle Nguyen, a sponsor of both bills.

Catalytic converters — which are part of a car’s exhaust system — have become a frequent target of thieves because of the value of the precious metals used in them.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it doesn’t track the exact number of catalytic converter thefts.

“Currently, due to the absence of laws specifically related to catalytic converter theft, LVMPD is unable to provide a definite number for this type of theft,”according to Metro spokesman Robert Wicks.

The best metric Metro can offer is the number of police reports that mention “catalytic converter,” he said. Last year 2,652 police reports mentioned catalytic converters, compared with 1,913 reports in 2021, a nearly 40 percent increase.

Nguyen cited the key differences between the two bills: SB 243 emphasizes penalizing individuals stealing catalytic converters, while SB 250 focuses on penalizing those who buy the stolen parts.

SB250, which will be heard at 3:30 p..m. Wednesday before the Senate Growth and Infrastructure Committee, would prohibit the purchase of used catalytic converters from anyone but licensed car dealers, auto wreckers or scrap metal processors. It would impose fines of between $1,000 for a first offense, $2,000 for a second offense and $4,000 for third and subsequent offenses.

SB243, which will be heard before the Senate Judiciary Committee at 1 p.m Thursday, would make catalytic converter theft a felony, with increasing sentence severity depending on the number of converters a person is convicted of stealing.

A person could face as much as six years in prison if found to be illegally in possession of five to nine catalytic converters, and up to 10 years in prison if the violation involved 10 or more catalytic converters. The bill also imposes restrictions on purchasing used catalytic converters.

Nguyen said it’s possible both bills could pass and co-exist simultaneously.

Tips to avoid catalytic converter theft

Metro’s crime prevention unit has issued several tips to reduce car owners’ chances of having a catalytic converter stolen, including installing an anti-theft device on the catalytic converter.

Such a device could be a stainless steel cable locking device that’s welded to the car’s frame, a steel shield or rebar cages. Although it’s still possible for a thief to steal the converter, thieves are more likely to be deterred and seek easier targets.

Other tips from Metro on reducing the chances of catalytic converter theft include:

— Enhancing the sensitivity of your car alarm though the settings so that it can easily detect when a thief jacks up a car to steal the device.

— Parking in an enclosed parking garage or at least in an area that is well-lit with motion sensor lighting and surveillance cameras. Also, park close to public entrances and regularly move your vehicle.

— Etching your license plate or VIN number onto the converter and paint it a unique color, like bright red or orange. If it’s stolen, police will have an easier time tracking it down and scrapyards may decline to purchase it.

— Calling your local police department or a muffler shop to ask what cars are most targeted in your area.

— Making sure your car insurance policy covers catalytic converter theft.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.