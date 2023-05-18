74°F
2023 Legislature

COVID requirements end for daily hotel room cleanings in Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2023 - 5:41 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
A sign to remind people of coronavirus safety measures is on display at the El Cortez in May 20 ...
A sign to remind people of coronavirus safety measures is on display at the El Cortez in May 2020 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Gov. Joe Lombardo on Wednesday signed a bill to repeal COVID-era health regulations, including requirements for hotel room cleaning.

Senate Bill 441, sought by the Nevada Resort Association but opposed by the Culinary Union Local 226, voids all regulations adopted by health districts in Washoe and Clark counties as well as the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Resorts contended they would return to pre-pandemic operations, in which guests could opt out of daily room cleaning if they preferred. But the union feared the bill would lead to job losses and sought to derail it.

But the measure passed by large bipartisan majorities in both houses of the Legislature, passing 18-3 in the state Senate and 33-9 in the Assembly, with only Democrats in opposition.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.

