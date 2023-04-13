Firearm, gender care bills advance as deadline nears

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — Several bills, including those related to guns and gender-affirming care, are one step closer to law after advancing out of their respective committees Thursday morning.

Among those bills was Senate Bill 163, which would require public and private health insurance plans to cover the treatment of conditions related to gender dysphoria and gender incongruence.

An amendment to the bill, introduced by the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Melanie Scheible, D-Las Vegas, prohibits insurers from discriminating against a person based on their gender identity and clarifies that the bill does not mandate the coverage of cosmetic surgery, among other clarifying changes.

The bill passed out of the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee on a vote of 6-2, with Sens. Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas, and Jeff Stone, R-Henderson, voting no.

The committee also voted 5-3 to advance Senate Bill 302, which would prohibit a licensing board from disqualifying or discipling someone for providing gender-affirming care and would bar the governor from issuing a warrant of arrest for a health care provider who has provided such care in a state where it is illegal to do so.

Lawmakers also approved an amendment to the bill that defines gender-affirming services, clarifies that the services do not include conversion therapy and includes pharmacies and pharmacists as health care providers protected under the bill.

Sens. Hammond, Stone and Carrie Buck, R-Henderson, voted against advancing the bill to the Senate floor.

Bills related to firearms also advanced to the Assembly floor, including Assembly Bill 354. The bill, which was altered by an amendment proposed by the bill’s sponsor, Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, would bar an individual from possessing a firearm within 100 feet of an entrance to an election site. The amendment also clarifies provisions of a 2021 legislative session bill related to firearms that lack serial numbers, also known as ghost guns.

The bill advanced out of the Assembly Judiciary Committee on a vote of 10-5. Assembly members Alexis Hansen, R-Sparks, Danielle Gallant, R-Las Vegas, Toby Yurek, R-Henderson, Ken Gray, R-Dayton, and Melissa Hardy, R-Henderson, voted against advancing the measure.

The committee also voted to advance Assembly Bill 355, which would prohibit a person under the age of 21 from possessing a semiautomatic shotgun or semiautomatic rifle, and outlines penalties for anyone who helps someone younger than 21 from obtaining those firearms. The bill was amended to clarify that it doesn’t apply to members of the military or law enforcement officers under the age of 21.

Assembly members Hansen, Gallant, Yurek, Gray and Hardy voted no, but the bill advanced to the Assembly floor on a vote of 10-5.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee also voted unanimously to approve Assembly Bill 356, which would prohibit the use of electronic tracking devices on vehicles, except for police with a warrant. The bill comes after Reno mayor Hillary Scheive discovered a tracking device on her car during a visit to a mechanic. An investigation is ongoing to determine who hired a private investigator to place the device on the vehicle.

