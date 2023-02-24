44°F
2023 Legislature

Fluorescent light bulb sales may be banned under Legislature bill

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2023 - 5:17 pm
 
Updated February 23, 2023 - 5:22 pm
Hand changing a regular light bulb for LED. (Thinkstock)

The Nevada Legislature is considering banning the sale of fluorescent light bulbs, legislation that could start to take effect in 2025 if passed.

Assemblywoman Selena La Rue Hatch, D-Reno, introduced Assembly Bill 144 that would prohibit the sale of fluorescent light bulbs, which contain mercury and create a hazard when broken.

Most stores and consumers have already transitioned to selling and buying LED lights, which cost less to operate and last twice as long as fluorescent light bulbs, La Rue Hatch said during an Assembly Committee on Growth and Infrastructure meeting on Thursday.

Brian Fadie, a state policy associate with the Appliance Standards Awareness Project, said 1.8 million “general purpose fluorescents” are expected to be sold in Nevada this year. He estimates the legislation could save Nevadans $24 million in electricity bill savings annually and could save 7.7 pounds of mercury in light bulbs from being shipped in 2030.

Some members of the public spoke in favor of the legislation, saying it will help lower cost for Nevadans and help the environment, while others spoke against it, arguing the legislation is not necessary and an government overreach.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

