2023 Legislature

Jara, CCSD police chief testify before joint Senate committee

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2023 - 1:06 pm
 
Updated March 22, 2023 - 3:05 pm
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara presents to the Senate Committee on Educ ...
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara presents to the Senate Committee on Education on behalf of the Nevada Association of School Superintendents during the 82nd Session of the Legislature on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

CARSON CITY — Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara and school Police Chief Henry Blackeye are set to testified before lawmakers Wednesday.

The hearing, which was held during a joint meeting of the Senate Education and Judiciary committees, focused on Clark County School Police polices and procedures when responding to disciplinary incidents.

The meeting comes after a video was posted to social media last month showing a Clark County school police officer throwing a student to the ground.

“We have entrusted the Clark County School District Police Department with keeping our schools safe, and recent incidents have been a significant deviation from that mandate,” Senate Education Chair Roberta Lange, D-Las Vegas, said before the hearing. “Senator (Melanie) Scheible (D-Las Vegas) and I are holding this hearing to learn more about the Clark County School District Police Department’s policies and what has led to these unacceptable outcomes.”

Scheible echoed Lange’s concern over the incidents.

“I look forward to hearing from both the Clark County School District Police Department about how these incidents transpired and policies in place to limit interactions as well as from my constituents and other concerned Nevadans about these incidents,” she said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

