Juneteenth holiday advances to Assembly

Lawmakers in the Assembly will soon be asked to consider a bill that would make Juneteenth a state holiday after a committee approved the legislation Wednesday morning.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — Lawmakers in the Assembly will soon be asked to consider a bill that would make Juneteenth a state holiday after a committee approved the legislation Wednesday.

Members of the Assembly Government Affairs Committee voted unanimously to send the bill to the full chamber after hearing the bill in mid-February.

If passed, the proposed legislation would make Juneteenth a state holiday rather than a day of observance, which would require state and county offices and public schools to be closed on June 19.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day Union soldiers arrived in Texas following the end of the Civil War to announce the end of slavery in the state.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.