Kids, parents ask for more school choice

Gov. Joe Lombardo, shakes hands with students at Mountain View Christian School and their parents before a roundtable discussion, on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. The roundtable follows the hearing last week for Governor Lombardo’s Education Achievement, Opportunity, and Accountability Act (AB 400), which saw pro-school choice advocates fill overflow rooms in Las Vegas and Carson City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Eden Johnson, a third-grade student at Mountain View Christian School, delivers her testimony during a roundtable discussion with Gov. Joe Lombardo and the Nevada School Choice Coalition, on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. The roundtable follows the hearing last week for Governor Lombardo’s Education Achievement, Opportunity, and Accountability Act (AB 400), which saw pro-school choice advocates fill overflow rooms in Las Vegas and Carson City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Kristyn Ramos, a senior at Mountain View Christian School, delivers her testimony during a roundtable discussion with Gov. Joe Lombardo and the Nevada School Choice Coalition, on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. The roundtable follows the hearing last week for Governor Lombardo’s Education Achievement, Opportunity, and Accountability Act (AB 400), which saw pro-school choice advocates fill overflow rooms in Las Vegas and Carson City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Gov. Joe Lombardo, right, chats with Raymond LeBoeuf, left, principal at Mountain View Christian School, as Valeria Gurr, Nevada School Choice Coalition, looks on before a roundtable discussion, on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. The roundtable follows the hearing last week for Governor Lombardo’s Education Achievement, Opportunity, and Accountability Act (AB 400), which saw pro-school choice advocates fill overflow rooms in Las Vegas and Carson City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Gov. Joe Lombardo, second right, Raymond LeBoeuf, left, principal at Mountain View Christian School, Valeria Gurr, second left, Nevada School Choice Coalition, and Kristyn Ramos, right, a senior, listen as Ezra Ramos, a six-grade student, delivers his testimony during a roundtable discussion, on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. The roundtable follows the hearing last week for Governor Lombardo’s Education Achievement, Opportunity, and Accountability Act (AB 400), which saw pro-school choice advocates fill overflow rooms in Las Vegas and Carson City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Roman Lomeli, a second-grade student at Mountain View Christian School, reads his testimony as his mother Claudia looks on during a roundtable discussion with Gov. Joe Lombardo and the Nevada School Choice Coalition, on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. The roundtable follows the hearing last week for Governor Lombardo’s Education Achievement, Opportunity, and Accountability Act (AB 400), which saw pro-school choice advocates fill overflow rooms in Las Vegas and Carson City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Gov. Joe Lombardo, arrives at Mountain View Christian School, to host a roundtable discussion with the Nevada School Choice Coalition, on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. The roundtable follows the hearing last week for Governor Lombardo’s Education Achievement, Opportunity, and Accountability Act (AB 400), which saw pro-school choice advocates fill overflow rooms in Las Vegas and Carson City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during a roundtable discussion with the Nevada School Choice Coalition at Mountain View Christian School, on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. The roundtable follows the hearing last week for Governor Lombardo’s Education Achievement, Opportunity, and Accountability Act (AB 400), which saw pro-school choice advocates fill overflow rooms in Las Vegas and Carson City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Gov. Joe Lombardo chats with Kristyn Ramos, right, a senior at Mountain View Christian School, before a roundtable discussion with the Nevada School Choice Coalition, on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. The roundtable follows the hearing last week for Governor Lombardo’s Education Achievement, Opportunity, and Accountability Act (AB 400), which saw pro-school choice advocates fill overflow rooms in Las Vegas and Carson City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Gov. Joe Lombardo heard from students and parents at a private Christian school Monday who told him how much the Opportunity Scholarship Program had helped their education.

The event — held at Mountain View Christian School — was meant to highlight Assembly Bill 400, which would expand the program from its current $6.6 million per fiscal year to 0.5 percent of the state Education Fund.

”Today, we’re trying to achieve momentum,” Lombardo said. “We want legislators who are making the decisions to hear your voice.”

Kristyn Ramos, a senior at Mountain View and the student body president, said she struggled at first at the school, but is now an AP student. “All this would not be possible without Opportunity Scholarships,” she said.

Ezra Ramos, a sixth grade student, said he was homeschooled before he came to Mountain View, and lacked social skills. But now he’s on the honor roll, he said. “I couldn’t be more grateful for the Opportunity Scholarship,” he added.

Several students talked about being bullied in public schools before coming to Mountain View. Liberty Lockwood, an 11th grader, recalled being bullied but finding a different atmosphere at Mountain View with the help of an Opportunity Scholarship.

“No one has ever given up on me once,” she said.

There are currently 190 students at the campus on Maryland Parkway near Bridger Avenue, said Principal Raymond LeBoeuf.

Tuition at the campus ranges from $7,200 per year for kindergarten through sixth grade, $8,000 for junior high and $9,000 for high school. The Opportunity Scholarship doesn’t cover all of the costs, and the school has scholarships and tuition discounts, LeBoeuf said.

“The people in this community qualify (for the scholarship),” he said. “The people in this community want that.”

Lombardo said he didn’t know how far apart Democrats and Republicans might be on the scholarship‘s price tag, because he hadn’t discussed specifics with legislative leaders yet. “Hopefully we’re going to achieve that this week, because we’re running out of time, as you know.”

There are four weeks left in the session before its scheduled end on June 5.

