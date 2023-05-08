Kids, parents ask for more school choice
The event was meant to highlight Assembly Bill 400, which would expand the program from its current $6.6 million per fiscal year to 0.5 percent of the state Education Fund.
The event — held at Mountain View Christian School — was meant to highlight Assembly Bill 400, which would expand the program from its current $6.6 million per fiscal year to 0.5 percent of the state Education Fund.
”Today, we’re trying to achieve momentum,” Lombardo said. “We want legislators who are making the decisions to hear your voice.”
Kristyn Ramos, a senior at Mountain View and the student body president, said she struggled at first at the school, but is now an AP student. “All this would not be possible without Opportunity Scholarships,” she said.
Ezra Ramos, a sixth grade student, said he was homeschooled before he came to Mountain View, and lacked social skills. But now he’s on the honor roll, he said. “I couldn’t be more grateful for the Opportunity Scholarship,” he added.
Several students talked about being bullied in public schools before coming to Mountain View. Liberty Lockwood, an 11th grader, recalled being bullied but finding a different atmosphere at Mountain View with the help of an Opportunity Scholarship.
“No one has ever given up on me once,” she said.
There are currently 190 students at the campus on Maryland Parkway near Bridger Avenue, said Principal Raymond LeBoeuf.
Tuition at the campus ranges from $7,200 per year for kindergarten through sixth grade, $8,000 for junior high and $9,000 for high school. The Opportunity Scholarship doesn’t cover all of the costs, and the school has scholarships and tuition discounts, LeBoeuf said.
“The people in this community qualify (for the scholarship),” he said. “The people in this community want that.”
Lombardo said he didn’t know how far apart Democrats and Republicans might be on the scholarship‘s price tag, because he hadn’t discussed specifics with legislative leaders yet. “Hopefully we’re going to achieve that this week, because we’re running out of time, as you know.”
There are four weeks left in the session before its scheduled end on June 5.
