Lawmakers back in Carson City for A’s bill, but no Monday meeting scheduled yet

Nevada lawmakers were scheduled to return to Carson City after a weekend break to resume consideration of a bill to provide $380 million in public funding for a proposed Oakland A’s baseball stadium in Las Vegas.

An artist rendering of what the Oakland Athletics Las Vegas ballpark could look like. The $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat stadium is planned to be located on 9 acre of land of the 35-acre Tropicana site. (Oakland Athletics)

The Nevada state Senate is scheduled to resume deliberations Monday on a $380 million public funding package for a proposed Las Vegas baseball stadium to house the Oakland A’s.

Lawmakers adjourned on Thursday for the weekend, following a contentious Wednesday hearing in which senators sharply questioned proponents of the A’s stadium. At least one lobbyist for the stadium idea said before the hearing that the team did not have enough votes to pass the proposal, now known as Senate Bill 1. Two senators voiced support for the proposal, however.

In the 21-member Senate, 11 votes are required to pass the funding package, which does not contain any tax increases.

Over the weekend, Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager sent out a 23-tweet thread on Twitter that said Gov. Joe Lombardo initially did not mention that he intended to call a special session for the A’s proposal, that Democratic leaders urged the governor to wait to call a special session for the A’s and that — unlike in past such sessions — there was no general consensus in the Legislature in support of the A’s proposal.

Nevertheless, Yeager wrote, “we will be back on Monday to continue this process and thoughtfully consider whether #SB1 is in the best interest of Nevada. We realize there are strong opinions on this topic but we, as legislators, are just trying to do the right thing here, despite all the noise.”

The bill was heard in the Senate committee of the whole, a procedure in which the entire Senate meets as a committee to consider legislation. It must pass from that committee, and then get a vote on the Senate floor, before it can move to the Assembly for similar consideration. If the bill fails to pass the Senate, however, it will be considered dead and the special session will likely come to an abrupt end.

