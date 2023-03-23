Lawmakers call for amending constitution to protect abortion rights

Advocates and lawmakers gathered on the front steps of the legislative building Thursday to urge the approval of a constitutional amendment protecting abortion.

FILE - State Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro speaks as Gov. Steve Sisolak looks on, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. Sisolak signed Senate Bill 420, the bill that will provide a public health care option for Nevadans. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

CARSON CITY — Advocates and lawmakers gathered in front of the legislative building Thursday to urge approval of a constitutional amendment protecting abortion.

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, and Assembly Majority Floor Leader Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, were joined by abortion advocates to rally support for the amendment.

“This session we are going to guarantee that there is no ambiguity on where Nevada stands,” Cannizzaro said. “When it comes to reproductive health care. We are going to start the process that will make reproductive freedom a constitutional right.”

Sponsored by Cannizzaro and co-sponsored by more than three dozen lawmakers, Senate Joint Resolution 7 would guarantee each individual’s right to reproductive freedom and would authorize the state to regulate abortion care “after fetal viability” with some exceptions. The constitutional amendment would also prevent the state from “penalizing, prosecuting or taking any other adverse action” against an individual for providing or receiving reproductive care.

The joint resolution would need to be passed during this session and again in the 2025 legislative session before being placed on the ballot for voters’ approval.

Cannizzaro was joined by advocates from Planned Parenthood, the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada and NARAL Pro-Choice America, who stressed the importance of protecting abortion rights.

“Seventeen states are enforcing bans on abortion, including many of the states surrounding yours like Idaho, Utah, Arizona, and these extremists,” said NARAL Pro-Choice America President Mini Timmaraju. “They’re not stopping at abortion. They’re increasingly seeing threats to every aspect of reproductive care, including birth control, in vitro fertilization, and much, much more.”

Last month, Cannizzaro introduced a bill to protect women seeking abortions in Nevada from prosecution in their home states. If passed, it would codify an executive order issued by former Gov. Steve Sisolak just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June and gave individual states power to regulate abortion.

Lawmakers will hear SJR 7 in a hearing later today.