61°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
2023 Legislature

Lawmakers call for amending constitution to protect abortion rights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2023 - 3:30 pm
 
FILE - State Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro speaks as Gov. Steve Sisolak looks on, on Wednes ...
FILE - State Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro speaks as Gov. Steve Sisolak looks on, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. Sisolak signed Senate Bill 420, the bill that will provide a public health care option for Nevadans. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

CARSON CITY — Advocates and lawmakers gathered in front of the legislative building Thursday to urge approval of a constitutional amendment protecting abortion.

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, and Assembly Majority Floor Leader Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, were joined by abortion advocates to rally support for the amendment.

“This session we are going to guarantee that there is no ambiguity on where Nevada stands,” Cannizzaro said. “When it comes to reproductive health care. We are going to start the process that will make reproductive freedom a constitutional right.”

Sponsored by Cannizzaro and co-sponsored by more than three dozen lawmakers, Senate Joint Resolution 7 would guarantee each individual’s right to reproductive freedom and would authorize the state to regulate abortion care “after fetal viability” with some exceptions. The constitutional amendment would also prevent the state from “penalizing, prosecuting or taking any other adverse action” against an individual for providing or receiving reproductive care.

The joint resolution would need to be passed during this session and again in the 2025 legislative session before being placed on the ballot for voters’ approval.

Cannizzaro was joined by advocates from Planned Parenthood, the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada and NARAL Pro-Choice America, who stressed the importance of protecting abortion rights.

“Seventeen states are enforcing bans on abortion, including many of the states surrounding yours like Idaho, Utah, Arizona, and these extremists,” said NARAL Pro-Choice America President Mini Timmaraju. “They’re not stopping at abortion. They’re increasingly seeing threats to every aspect of reproductive care, including birth control, in vitro fertilization, and much, much more.”

Last month, Cannizzaro introduced a bill to protect women seeking abortions in Nevada from prosecution in their home states. If passed, it would codify an executive order issued by former Gov. Steve Sisolak just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June and gave individual states power to regulate abortion.

Lawmakers will hear SJR 7 in a hearing later today.

TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Roommate of then-city attorney got unusual plea deal in child sex case
Roommate of then-city attorney got unusual plea deal in child sex case
2
Guitar-shaped hotel tower in tune with Strip, county says
Guitar-shaped hotel tower in tune with Strip, county says
3
Clark County GOP meeting canceled, sparking concerns
Clark County GOP meeting canceled, sparking concerns
4
Nevada lawmakers ask CCSD police to change force policies
Nevada lawmakers ask CCSD police to change force policies
5
Henderson city workers, including police, to receive bonuses
Henderson city workers, including police, to receive bonuses
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
Juneteenth holiday advances to Assembly
By / RJ

Lawmakers in the Assembly will soon be asked to consider a bill that would make Juneteenth a state holiday after a committee approved the legislation Wednesday morning.

More stories for you
Health coverage for gender-affirming care on Legislature’s agenda
Health coverage for gender-affirming care on Legislature’s agenda
STEVE SEBELIUS: Cannizzaro bill preserves status quo on abortion
STEVE SEBELIUS: Cannizzaro bill preserves status quo on abortion
Voters to decide on removing slavery from state constitution
Voters to decide on removing slavery from state constitution
Anti-slavery amendment advances to Senate floor
Anti-slavery amendment advances to Senate floor
Bill would allow minors to get contraceptives without parental consent
Bill would allow minors to get contraceptives without parental consent
Homeless bill of rights considered by lawmakers
Homeless bill of rights considered by lawmakers