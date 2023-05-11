Lawmakers move to protect abortion rights in Nevada constitution

Lawmakers voted to approve Senate Joint Resolution 7, which would amend the constitution to guarantee the right to an abortion in the state.

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Assembly voted along party lines Wednesday to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution, a move they say became necessary after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.

Lawmakers voted 28-14 to approve Senate Joint Resolution 7, which would amend the constitution to guarantee the right to an abortion in the state.

“SJR 7 ensures that everyone in our state is protected in the strongest possible way from ever being denied reproductive health care and from being prosecuted for addressing their reproductive needs,” Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, D-North Las Vegas, said.

The measure would also authorize the state to regulate abortion after “fetal viability” and would prevent the state from prosecuting an individual or entity for exercising their reproductive freedom or helping another person to exercise that right. It would also protect reproductive health care options, including prenatal care, child birth, postpartum care, birth control, vasectomies and miscarriages.

The measure was approved by the Senate on another party line vote in mid-April. It will still need to be approved by lawmakers during the 2025 legislative session and then placed on the 2026 general election ballot for voters’ approval.

The vote was preceded by contentious debate, with some Republican lawmakers voicing their opposition to the bill. Assemblywoman Alexis Hansen, R-Sparks, raised concerns over the measure’s “expansiveness,” while Assemblywoman Danielle Gallant, R-Las Vegas, said the issue would tie the hands of voters.

“This is not about abortion, but rather upholding our oath to our constituents to allow serious consideration to these issues that have life altering consequences,” Gallant said. “Voting no would demonstrate our trust in our constituents to have healthy debate and empower them to decide how they want to protect their rights, their freedom and their vote.”

Democrats, on the other hand, urged their colleagues to pass the measure in order to protect “bodily autonomy,” said Assemblywoman Selena La Rue Hatch, D-Reno.

“Our state, among many other states, are being tested whether we stand up for reproductive and medical freedom for Nevadans,” she said. “I urge all of you to support SJR seven because our freedom and our bodily autonomy must be protected.”

Abortion rights are currently protected in Nevada by state statute, which was the subject of a voter referendum in 1990. That law can’t be changed except by a vote of the people.

