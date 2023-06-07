Lawmakers question A’s stadium backers — WATCH LIVE

Nevada state senators peppered supporters of the Oakland A’s stadium project with questions during an afternoon hearing in a special session called specifically to consider the proposal.

An artist rendering of what the Oakland Athletics Las Vegas ballpark could look like. The $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat stadium is planned to be located on 9 acres of the 35-acre Tropicana site. (Oakland Athletics)

Blue skies sit above the Nevada Legislature building in Carson City, Nev., Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

CARSON CITY — Oakland Athletics President David Kaval and other supporters of a deal to build a $1.5 billion baseball stadium in Las Vegas fielded dozens of questions from lawmakers during a hearing on the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon.

Fresh off the regular session that ended Monday, and a special session that lasted just a couple hours on Tuesday, senators on both sides of the aisle expressed frustration and concerns about the bill, which would provide up to $380 million in public funding for a 30,000-seat, partially retractable roof stadium.

Lawmakers directed their questions to A’s leadership, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill and Applied Analysis analyst Jeremy Aguero during a special session of the Legislature.

“I just want to get this correct,” Sen. Rochelle Nguyen, D-Las Vegas, said. “You called us in here for a special session and are asking minimally for the state to give you all $36 million per year for the next five years for a taxpayer funded stadium at the same time that the governor has vetoed funding for summer school, a bill to support children’s mental health, a bill requiring paid family leave all because the governor said we couldn’t afford it?”

Other lawmakers, such as Sen. Edgar Flores, pushed presenters on how the community would benefit from the A’s relocation to Southern Nevada.

“We are incredibly hesitant,” Flores said, referencing previous promises made when the Raiders came to Las Vegas that he said were not fulfilled.

He asked what all community benefit programs were done in Oakland, and suggested investing in more community benefits in a potential partnership with Nevada, including more donations to food banks, scholarships and little league clinics.

“We ask for just a little bit more buy-in,” he said, “extending our hand with a firm foundation of commitments in this actual bill that extend beyond just saying ‘community benefit program.’”

Catherine Aker, vice president of communications and community of the A’s, explained the different community benefits the team has given to Oakland, including working with 1,600 organizations and 56 little leagues in California.

Flores asked why those commitments could be guaranteed by adding it to the bill, but Steve Hill said many of those commitments would be “extremely problematic” to include in statute.

Sen. Fabian Doñate asked Kaval if the A’s would commit to paying the live entertainment tax on baseball games, although sporting events are generally exempt. After initially dodging the question, Kaval said the bill doesn’t provide for the A’s paying that tax.

‘HELL NO!’

On Wednesday before the hearing, Sen. Ira Hansen, R-Sparks, had posted a notice on his office door.

“After the debacle last night, Senator Hansen has shifted his vote from a weak NO to a HELL NO! Do not waste your time or mine please,” read the note, which was signed by the Northern Nevada legislator.

Hansen was upset with Democratic legislators for not funding pay raises to public charter school teachers on Tuesday night during the special session.

Gov. Joe Lombardo issued the A’s stadium proclamation on Tuesday, just after lawmakers adjourned their special session to approve a capital projects budget that was left unfinished after Monday’s midnight deadline.

During the regular session, the A’s bill had a single, five-hour hearing before the Senate Finance and Assembly Ways and Means Committee concerning the plan, known as Senate Bill 509. But because the regular session ended without a vote, the matter will have to be re-heard during the special session that starts Wednesday.

The bill would allocate $180 million from the state in transferable tax credits, of which $90 million would be repaid via a sports entertainment improvement district set up around the 9-acre stadium site. Clark County is contributing $145 million, of which $120 million would be generated by the tax district and $25 million would go toward infrastructure improvements.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., which owns the 35 acres on which the Tropicana is situated, would transfer the ownership of nine acres to the A’s. Following the construction of the stadium, the A’s would transfer ownership of the land and ballpark to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, making it a publicly owned facility.

Still fighting for A’s

As the session began, Oakland area politicians let it be known they are still fighting to keep the team in the Bay Area.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has said numerous times that the city and the A’s were close to a deal and that she is open to restarting negotiations with the MLB club.

“We want the Oakland A’s here. I’m fighting for the Oakland A’s,” Thao said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. “The fans are fighting for the Oakland A’s. And why not here in Oakland where it’s diverse, one of the most diverse cities in the nation? And I know MLB has this great concept of wanting to diversify. We deserve a baseball team. And we want the Oakland A’s to be rooted here. Whether it’s with this current ownership or with the new ownership.”

California Congresswoman Barbara Lee on Wednesday also joined in the effort to sway the A’s to stay in Oakland, sending a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, urging him to limit the league’s involvement in the team’s relocation process.

“Many of my constituents in the East Bay and I are increasingly frustrated with the continuing apparent failure of the team and Major League Baseball to deal in good faith with local government agencies,” Lee wrote in the letter. “The City of Oakland and Alameda County have been home to the A’s for five and a half decades. Multiple generations of Oaklanders have grown up identifying with the team’s dogged efforts and hard-earned triumphs. The A’s organization adds significant tangible economic benefit to our region, including numerous good-paying jobs at Oakland Coliseum.”

Lee specifically highlighted the notion that MLB would wave the relocation fee should the A’s funding bill be approved by Nevada lawmakers.

“MLB’s continued active encouragement of the A’s abandonment of Oakland and the East Bay runs counter the rationale supporting MLB’s century-old exemption from federal anti-trust law,” Lee said in the letter. “I ask you to reconsider efforts to subsidize or otherwise encourage the relocation of the Oakland A’s out of the East Bay.”

Lee is also considering exploring legislation to address the MLB’s antitrust exemption relating to franchise relocation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A previous version of this story misidentified Senate Bill 509.