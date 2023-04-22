Limits on semiautomatic firearm possession may be coming in Nevada

Individuals under the age of 21 may soon be barred from possessing certain semiautomatic firearms after lawmakers in the Assembly voted to advance the measure.

Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, is seen during the first day of the 82nd Session of the Legislature in February 2023 in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Individuals under age 21 may soon be barred from possessing certain semiautomatic firearms after lawmakers in the Assembly voted to advance the measure Friday.

Lawmakers voted 26-14 on party lines to approve Assembly Bill 355, with Democratic Assemblywomen Cecelia González, D-Las Vegas, and Clara Thomas, D-North Las Vegas, absent from the vote. The bill, which now goes to the Senate, would prohibit an individual under the age of 21 from possessing a semiautomatic shotgun or semiautomatic rifle, with carve outs for members of the military or law enforcement officers.

The bill’s primary sponsor, Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, urged her colleagues to support the “common sense gun safety measure.”

“Our children are dying and our communities are mourning,” she said during remarks prior to the vote. “I believe that we can protect second graders and the Second Amendment at the same time.”

Assemblyman Toby Yurek, R-Henderson, rose in opposition to the bill.

“We need to do something about the increasing incidence of gun violence against innocent Americans, and more importantly, Nevadans. However, the issue on which we do not agree is how to protect Nevadans and safeguard their constitutional rights,” Yurek said.

Lawmakers also voted to advance Assembly Bill 356, a bill prohibiting the use of electronic tracking devices on vehicles, except law enforcement officials with a warrant. The bill, which was approved unanimously, comes after a tracking device was found on the vehicle of Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve.

In the Senate, lawmakers deliberated, and eventually approved, a bill that would end remaining COVID-19 protocols and give hotel operators the right to stop daily room cleaning.

Senate Bill 441 was sent to the Assembly on a vote of 18-3, with Sens. Fabian Doñate, D-Las Vegas, Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas, and James Ohrenschall, D-Las Vegas, voting against the measure.

Doñate said that although gaming operators and public officials are correct in saying legislators have “erroneously” codified public health requirements that don’t fluctuate with the changes in the public health response, he would still oppose the bill.

“With further reflection, and given that my office has received calls from the residents in my district asking to make revisions to this bill, and considering that this bill may fall short on that request, I’m casting my opposition to this bill,” he said.

Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, said she went back and forth on the bill, but ultimately decided to support it.

“This may cost me, but I have to vote my conscience and have to do the right thing,” she said. “This is not a vote I cast lightly, but it is one I have to stand on the side of policy.”

Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge said in a statement that the union was “disappointed” that the Nevada Senate voted to end protections for guest room attendants.

“The Culinary Union recognizes the need to repeal some of the provisions of SB4 from the 2020 special session, but are strongly opposed to SB441 as currently written because the Culinary Union believes that the Nevada Legislature should be protecting guest room attendants,” his statement said.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.