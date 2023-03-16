Medicare to non-citizens proposed in Nevada bill

Sen. Fabian Doñate vowed Tuesday to introduce legislation that would expand Medicaid coverage to all people in Nevada, regardless of their citizenship status.

Sen. Fabian Doñate, D-Las Vegas, asks a question to presenters in a meeting of the Senate Committee on Education during the 82nd Session of the Legislature on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

CARSON CITY — State Sen. Fabian Doñate vowed Tuesday to introduce legislation that would expand Medicaid coverage to all people in Nevada, regardless of their citizenship status.

Joined by advocates and health care providers, Doñate, D-Las Vegas, vowed for a second time since the beginning of the legislative session to introduce the legislation.

“Nevadans deserve a state that looks out for them, where you don’t have to worry about leaving the state to receive the care that you need, or wonder how you’ll pay for your medical bills because of the lack of health insurance coverage,” Doñate said. “No Nevada gets left behind. No one is forgotten.”

The proposed legislation, named the Health Opportunities Planning and Expansion Act, or HOPE, is set to be introduced before Monday’s bill introduction deadline.

Outside of its provision mandating Medicaid coverage for individuals regardless of their citizenship status, the bill would also create and fund the Nevada Innovation Hub, a repository of state collected data meant to aid in job growth.

The Las Vegas senator first pitched the idea during a Latino Legislative Caucus press conference on the first day of the 2023 legislative session.

According to data collected by the Guinn Center, a nonpartisan research center, approximately 14 percent of the state population was uninsured in 2017, a third of which were non-citizens.

Doñate estimated that the bill would cost the state $78.5 million annually. He has requested four bills related to health care this session, only two of which have been drafted so far by legislative lawyers. The language of the HOPE Act is still pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.