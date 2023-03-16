61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
2023 Legislature

Medicare to non-citizens proposed in Nevada bill

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2023 - 3:42 pm
 
Updated March 16, 2023 - 4:17 pm
Sen. Fabian Doñate, D-Las Vegas, asks a question to presenters in a meeting of the Senate ...
Sen. Fabian Doñate, D-Las Vegas, asks a question to presenters in a meeting of the Senate Committee on Education during the 82nd Session of the Legislature on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

CARSON CITY — State Sen. Fabian Doñate vowed Tuesday to introduce legislation that would expand Medicaid coverage to all people in Nevada, regardless of their citizenship status.

Joined by advocates and health care providers, Doñate, D-Las Vegas, vowed for a second time since the beginning of the legislative session to introduce the legislation.

“Nevadans deserve a state that looks out for them, where you don’t have to worry about leaving the state to receive the care that you need, or wonder how you’ll pay for your medical bills because of the lack of health insurance coverage,” Doñate said. “No Nevada gets left behind. No one is forgotten.”

The proposed legislation, named the Health Opportunities Planning and Expansion Act, or HOPE, is set to be introduced before Monday’s bill introduction deadline.

Outside of its provision mandating Medicaid coverage for individuals regardless of their citizenship status, the bill would also create and fund the Nevada Innovation Hub, a repository of state collected data meant to aid in job growth.

The Las Vegas senator first pitched the idea during a Latino Legislative Caucus press conference on the first day of the 2023 legislative session.

According to data collected by the Guinn Center, a nonpartisan research center, approximately 14 percent of the state population was uninsured in 2017, a third of which were non-citizens.

Doñate estimated that the bill would cost the state $78.5 million annually. He has requested four bills related to health care this session, only two of which have been drafted so far by legislative lawyers. The language of the HOPE Act is still pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Teachers union files complaint against CCSD over longer hours
Teachers union files complaint against CCSD over longer hours
2
Biden motorcade to again disrupt Vegas traffic on Wednesday
Biden motorcade to again disrupt Vegas traffic on Wednesday
3
Biden to talk about lowering drug costs at UNLV event
Biden to talk about lowering drug costs at UNLV event
4
Metro may ask National Guard for help during Formula 1 race
Metro may ask National Guard for help during Formula 1 race
5
‘It’s about your security’: Biden talks drug costs during UNLV stop
‘It’s about your security’: Biden talks drug costs during UNLV stop
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
Juneteenth holiday advances to Assembly
By / RJ

Lawmakers in the Assembly will soon be asked to consider a bill that would make Juneteenth a state holiday after a committee approved the legislation Wednesday morning.

More stories for you
Health coverage for gender-affirming care on Legislature’s agenda
Health coverage for gender-affirming care on Legislature’s agenda
Bill extends postpartum Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers
Bill extends postpartum Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers
Vegas Chamber talks business with legislators during visit
Vegas Chamber talks business with legislators during visit
Homeless bill of rights considered by lawmakers
Homeless bill of rights considered by lawmakers
Lawmakers mull loan forgiveness for mental health professionals
Lawmakers mull loan forgiveness for mental health professionals
Bill calls for raising real estate tax to pay for low-income housing
Bill calls for raising real estate tax to pay for low-income housing