78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
2023 Legislature

Nevada moves one step closer to a state lottery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2023 - 8:46 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

CARSON CITY — Nevada could soon see an end to its ban on state lotteries after Senate lawmakers took a second look at the proposed legislation Thursday.

Assembly Joint Resolution 5, which is sponsored by Assemblyman Cameron C.H. Miller, D-North Las Vegas, would amend the Nevada Constitution by repealing a provision which bars the state from operating a lottery or from selling lottery tickets.

“AJR5 will not create a lottery in Nevada,” Miller said during his presentation. What it will do is give Nevadans the opportunity to vote on whether or not they want a lottery in Nevada.”

If passed in this legislative session, it would need to be passed in the next session before being placed on the ballot for voters’ approval in 2026.

The joint resolution was introduced in mid-March and passed on the Assembly floor on a vote of 26-15. Just two Democratic lawmakers, Assembly members Shondra Summers-Armstrong, D-Las Vegas, and David Orentlicher, D-Las, voted against the measure.

But two of the state’s most powerful entities, the Culinary Union and the gaming industry, came out on opposing sides to the issue.

Members of the Culinary Union urged lawmakers to support the legislation, touting it as a way for the state to support youth mental health.

“Sustainable investment in youth mental health is good public policy that is long overdue and implementing a state lottery would allow Nevada to address an ongoing and urgent public health crisis,” said Culinary Union lobbyist Paul Catha.

But representatives from the Nevada Resorts Association, Boyd Gaming Corporation, Meruelo Gaming, among others, opposed the measure and raised concerns that the funds weren’t guaranteed to be used on mental health initiatives.

“Nowhere else is a state as reliant on a single industry for employment for economic development, for economic diversity as Nevada is with gaming,” said Nick Vassiliadis, a lobbyist for the Nevada Resort Association. “The lottery does not add new jobs. The lottery doesn’t add capital investments. The lottery doesn’t add brick and mortar establishments.”

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
This downtown Las Vegas icon in violation of city code
This downtown Las Vegas icon in violation of city code
2
More lies alleged in controversial Red Rock development
More lies alleged in controversial Red Rock development
3
More at stake than fresh towels: Room cleaning bill hints at contract battle
More at stake than fresh towels: Room cleaning bill hints at contract battle
4
Another national monument in works for Nevada?
Another national monument in works for Nevada?
5
How parents can avoid the worst day of their lives
How parents can avoid the worst day of their lives
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Nevada lawmakers may allow North Las Vegas council to grow
Nevada lawmakers may allow North Las Vegas council to grow
Nevada lawmakers advance dozens of bills ahead of deadline
Nevada lawmakers advance dozens of bills ahead of deadline
If bill passes, threatening an election worker would bring prison time
If bill passes, threatening an election worker would bring prison time
Lombardo aims to fulfill promises with bills on election, school choice
Lombardo aims to fulfill promises with bills on election, school choice
Limits on semiautomatic firearm possession may be coming in Nevada
Limits on semiautomatic firearm possession may be coming in Nevada
Dozens of bills beat Friday deadline in Carson City
Dozens of bills beat Friday deadline in Carson City