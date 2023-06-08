No vote from state Senate on A’s Las Vegas ballpark bill

Nevada senators didn’t hold a vote Thursday on public financing that would bring the Oakland A’s to a new stadium at the Tropicana resort site.

The Nevada Senate is expected to vote on the controversial A’s stadium proposal today, after a marathon hearing Wednesday, June 7, 2023, during which several senators sharply questioned proponents of the idea. (Oakland Athletics)

CARSON CITY — The Legislature has adjourned until Monday, failing to take action on the Oakland A’s stadium proposal that is the subject of the current special session.

The adjournment comes after a hearing Wednesday during which several senators sharply questioned proponents of the idea.

Gov. Joe Lombardo on Tuesday called the Legislature into special session to consider up to $380 million in public funding for the $1.5 billion stadium, after the initial proposal failed to advance during the regular session that concluded Monday.

During Wednesday’s hourslong hearing, state Sen. Marilyn Dondero Loop, D-Las Vegas, suggested there would be amendments to Senate Bill 1, the current iteration of the A’s stadium idea. She didn’t specify what those amendments might be, however, or how they might affect the funding package.

Lawmakers in both chambers will return on Monday. If senators choose to vote on the measure Monday, the bill would need to pass by a simple majority in the 21-member chamber, which means if 11 senators oppose the legislation, it would fail to advance.

