2023 Legislature

People experiencing homelessness could use temporary address under Nevada bill

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2023 - 7:19 pm
 
Sen. Melanie Scheible, D-Las Vegas, chairs a meeting of the Senate Committee on Judiciary durin ...
Sen. Melanie Scheible, D-Las Vegas, chairs a meeting of the Senate Committee on Judiciary during the 82nd Session of the Legislature at on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

CARSON CITY — Individuals experiencing homelessness could soon be able to use a service provider’s address as their temporary mailing address under a bill heard by lawmakers Tuesday evening.

Senate Bill 317, presented by the bill’s primary sponsor, Sen. Melanie Scheible, D-Las Vegas, would allow homeless individuals to use a service provider’s address as their temporary mailing address.

“This bill is meant to solve a very simple problem,” said Erik Jimenez, the chief policy deputy with Treasurer Zach Conine’s office. “It’s a voluntary solution to allow people experiencing homelessness and receiving services from one of our nonprofit providers to temporarily use an address for limited purposes.”

The person would need to be a Nevada resident and would need to be receiving other services from the provider. The person would be able to use the service provider’s address to apply for public assistance, enroll a family member in school and in efforts to obtain housing or seek employment.

The service provider would be required to notify the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services within 30 days of authorizing an individual to use the service provider’s address as their mailing address.

A provision of the bill also requires the division to maintain a website that lists the service providers which allow individuals experiencing homelessness to use their address as a mailing address.

Washoe County and Battle Born Progress spoke in support of the bill. There was no opposition.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

