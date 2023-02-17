49°F
2023 Legislature

Renewed attempts to create state lottery underway in legislature

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2023 - 4:29 pm
 
People line up inside The Lotto Store at Primm as they wait to buy Mega Millions and Powerball ...
People line up inside The Lotto Store at Primm as they wait to buy Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Renewed attempts to create a state lottery are underway in the Nevada Legislature in hopes of creating a reliable funding stream for youth mental health services.

Assemblyman Cameron “C.H.” Miller, D-North Las Vegas, proposed an amendment Thursday to the Nevada Constitution that would allow for Nevada to establish a lottery system, the revenue of which would go toward youth mental health programs in Nevada.

“The last few years have shown us how critical mental health care is and that our current infrastructure is woefully inadequate,” Miller said in a Thursday statement from the Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus.

“This constitutional amendment authorizing a lottery and dedicating the revenue to funding for youth mental health is a common sense solution that will help the many Nevada youth who are battling mental health challenges, just like I did as a child,” Miller said.

Nevada was ranked as the worst in the nation for overall mental health based on the prevalence of mental illness and access to care by Mental Health America in 2021 and 2022, according to the Culinary Union, which announced its support of the proposal Thursday. The state received a D+ on the Children’s Mental Health Report Card and Fs for access to mental/behavioral care.

“Nevada needs sustainable, long-term funding to establish, continue and expand programs to train, recruit, and retain mental health professionals, and to fill considerable gaps in Nevada’s mental and behavioral health services system,” said Ted Pappageorge, the Culinary Union’s secretary-treasurer, in a statement.

Many Nevadans cross state lines into California or Arizona to purchase lottery tickets, sending millions of dollars of revenue across state lines, the Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus said in the statement.

Because Miller’s proposal would amend the constitution by repealing language that bans a lottery, it would require passage in two successive legislative sessions before it could go to the ballot in 2026.

Forty-four states have a lottery that brings in streams of revenue for different services. In Ohio, for instance, its 2021 lottery sales reached $4.3 billion — $1.36 billion of which went to the Lottery Profits Education Fund that supports K-12 programs in the state, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

There have more than two dozen attempts to allow for a state lottery in Nevada, all without success. The gambling industry has lobbied against the idea.

The Nevada Resort Association, the voice of the gaming and resort industry, did not return requests for comment by deadline.

Gov. Joe Lombardo’s office declined to comment on the proposal.

“We’ll monitor all bills as they work through the legislative process and engage when we feel necessary,” Elizabeth Ray, the governor’s communications director, said in an email.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

