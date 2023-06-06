Special session for capital projects budget starts tonight

Gov. Joe Lombardo has signed a proclamation to convene the Legislature into its 34th special session at 8 p.m. Tuesday to take up the capital projects budget.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks at the old Assembly Chambers in Carson City on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Gov. Joe Lombardo has signed the proclamation to call the Legislature into special session, starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, to approve the capital improvement projects budget that failed to pass by the regular session deadline Monday.

The session, the 34th in state history, has been expected since midnight on Monday, when the state Senate failed to muster a two-thirds vote to pass the capital projects budget. Republicans voted no, saying their requests had been ignored.

One item that will not be on this special session’s agenda is the public financing portion of the Oakland A’s stadium. Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager told KLAS-TV Channel 8 early Tuesday morning that the $380 million package would not be considered in the special session.

It’s still possible that the A’s matter could come in another special session, however, including one called immediately after the 34th session is over, according to multiple sources.

Here are more details about the process for special sessions in Nevada:

— The governor calls the tune: Under Article 5, Section 9 of the state constitution, the governor calls the Legislature into special session by issuing a proclamation, which specifies exactly what lawmakers may discuss. Unlike regular sessions, when they can introduce bills on any subject, in special sessions, they can consider only those issues that the governor brings to their attention. This means the governor has more power than he does during regular sessions.

But it’s important to note that while the governor may set the agenda, he cannot force lawmakers to vote a certain way on the items listed on that agenda. They are free to vote down any of his suggested bills.

— The clock is ticking: Much like regular sessions, special sessions have a time limit: 20 consecutive days, including the day on which they start. Lawmakers must hold the final adjournment no later than midnight Pacific time on the 20th day, and they are specifically prohibited from employing “any device, pretense or fiction that adjusts, evades or ignores this measure of time.”

Notably, the governor in his proclamation may not limit the Legislature’s time in special session to anything less than the 20-day limit, which doesn’t apply to special sessions called for impeachment or the expulsion of a member of the Legislature. The governor can, however, extend the session with a subsequent proclamation and bring additional items to the agenda during a special session.

Most special sessions that take place following regular sessions last only one or two days at most.

— Oh, and by the way: There is another procedure for calling special sessions, found in Article 4, Section 2A of the state constitution, in which the Legislature may call itself into special session with a petition signed by two-thirds of its members. Notably, this kind of special session takes precedence over a special session called by the governor, although these sessions are also limited to 20 days.

It’s really a moot point, however: While the Assembly enjoys a two-thirds Democratic supermajority, Democrats are one vote shy in the state Senate. And it was that lack of a two-thirds supermajority that killed the capital projects budget in the first place, triggering the need for this special session.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.