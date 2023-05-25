Tensions rise as governor, legislative Democrats clash over state budget

Democratic leaders say the impasse is holding up major proposals, including a bill aimed at bringing the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — A clash over the state budget came to a head Thursday in Carson City, an impasse that Democratic legislative leaders say is holding up major legislation including bills aimed at bringing the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas and a multibillion-dollar film tax credit program.

Just minutes after Democratic leadership on Thursday said it would “be hard to justify” vetoing the state budget, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo vowed again to do just that if his legislative priorities aren’t addressed.

“I will not sign any budget bills until my priorities are addressed. Period,” Lombardo said in a statement. “So, before the Senate and Assembly take final action on these five bills today, tomorrow, or the next day, I suggest they reconsider their decision and delay final passage until the policy priorities that I spelled out on day one are on my desk. If they choose to test my resolve, I’ll make it easy for them.”

The stalemate could threaten some of the session’s biggest priorities, including a public financing proposal to provide up to $380 million in public funding for a $1.5 billion Oakland Athletics ballpark in Las Vegas and a bill to create an estimated $4.6 billion in film tax credits over the next two decades.

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro warned during a press conference with other Democratic leaders that those priorities could not move forward until the state has a budget.

“We don’t know what the budget is going to be. And if we don’t have an agreement on this is what we’re funding the state at, it’s just really hard to have that kind of a conversation in some sort of final fashion,” the Democratic leader said of the discussions around those big ticket items.

And it’s not just baseball teams and Made-In-Nevada movies at risk of death prior to sine die. Without a budget, lawmakers won’t know how much money is left over to spend on dozens of bills requiring funds from the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.