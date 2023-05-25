91°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
2023 Legislature

Tensions rise as governor, legislative Democrats clash over state budget

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2023 - 2:44 pm
 
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — A clash over the state budget came to a head Thursday in Carson City, an impasse that Democratic legislative leaders say is holding up major legislation including bills aimed at bringing the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas and a multibillion-dollar film tax credit program.

Just minutes after Democratic leadership on Thursday said it would “be hard to justify” vetoing the state budget, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo vowed again to do just that if his legislative priorities aren’t addressed.

“I will not sign any budget bills until my priorities are addressed. Period,” Lombardo said in a statement. “So, before the Senate and Assembly take final action on these five bills today, tomorrow, or the next day, I suggest they reconsider their decision and delay final passage until the policy priorities that I spelled out on day one are on my desk. If they choose to test my resolve, I’ll make it easy for them.”

The stalemate could threaten some of the session’s biggest priorities, including a public financing proposal to provide up to $380 million in public funding for a $1.5 billion Oakland Athletics ballpark in Las Vegas and a bill to create an estimated $4.6 billion in film tax credits over the next two decades.

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro warned during a press conference with other Democratic leaders that those priorities could not move forward until the state has a budget.

“We don’t know what the budget is going to be. And if we don’t have an agreement on this is what we’re funding the state at, it’s just really hard to have that kind of a conversation in some sort of final fashion,” the Democratic leader said of the discussions around those big ticket items.

And it’s not just baseball teams and Made-In-Nevada movies at risk of death prior to sine die. Without a budget, lawmakers won’t know how much money is left over to spend on dozens of bills requiring funds from the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
A’s, Nevada leaders reach tentative deal to bring MLB team to Las Vegas
A’s, Nevada leaders reach tentative deal to bring MLB team to Las Vegas
2
In this neighborhood, neglect floods the streets every time it rains
In this neighborhood, neglect floods the streets every time it rains
3
Hillary Clinton talks drug addiction in Las Vegas
Hillary Clinton talks drug addiction in Las Vegas
4
Education funding bill faces hurdles; state employees may get raises
Education funding bill faces hurdles; state employees may get raises
5
Source: NLV officials met with authorities about state senator’s finances
Source: NLV officials met with authorities about state senator’s finances
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Lombardo gets abortion protections bill
By / RJ

A bill codifying protections for out-of-state abortion patients is headed to Gov. Joe Lombardo’s desk after the Assembly voted on party lines to pass the legislation.

More stories
No matter when it ends, the 2023 Nevada Legislature will end ugly
No matter when it ends, the 2023 Nevada Legislature will end ugly
Education funding bill faces hurdles; state employees may get raises
Education funding bill faces hurdles; state employees may get raises
A’s stadium legislation highlights busy week ahead in Carson City
A’s stadium legislation highlights busy week ahead in Carson City
School choice, election reforms highlight friction in Carson City
School choice, election reforms highlight friction in Carson City
Last big deadline comes for 2023 Legislature
Last big deadline comes for 2023 Legislature
Lawmakers take 1st look at governor’s education, administration bills
Lawmakers take 1st look at governor’s education, administration bills