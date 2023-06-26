Which Nevada governor has vetoed the most bills?

Gov. Joe Lombardo holds the single session veto record, but he’s still more than 20 vetoes away from holding the all-time record.

Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during a roundtable discussion with the Nevada School Choice Coalition at Mountain View Christian School, on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. The roundtable follows the hearing last week for Governor Lombardo’s Education Achievement, Opportunity, and Accountability Act (AB 400), which saw pro-school choice advocates fill overflow rooms in Las Vegas and Carson City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

CARSON CITY — Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo made headlines last week after setting the state’s record for the greatest number of bills vetoed in a single legislative session, rejecting 75 bills sent to his desk by the Democratic-controlled legislature.

The first-term governor doesn’t hold the all-time record for a Nevada governor, however. Lombardo would only need to veto 23 bills during the 2025 legislative session to beat out former Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval for the title. During his two terms in office, Sandoval issued 97 vetoes across four legislative sessions.

Sandoval’s one-session record is still significantly lower than Lombardo’s record. Sandoval vetoed 41 bills during the 2017 legislative session, when Democrats held majorities in both the Senate and the Assembly.

Republican Gov. Jim Gibbons, the former record holder for single session vetoes, rejected 48 bills during the 2009 session, during which Democrats held control of the Legislature. Gibbons vetoed 56 bills across two regular sessions and four special sessions.

Lombardo’s predecessor, Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, vetoed just seven bills across two legislative sessions. Democrats held majorities in both the Senate and the Assembly during that time.

But there have been legislative sessions where no bills have been vetoed. Democratic Gov. Mike O’Callaghan issued no vetoes after the 1975 legislative session, and Republican Gov. Kenny Guinn rejected zero bills following the 2003 session.

