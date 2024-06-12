2024 Election: Brown vs. Rosen

Nevadans will see a match between Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen and Republican Sam Brown in November.

Sam Brown, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, right, participates in a panel event moderated by Polaris National Security founder Morgan Ortagus, left, at Red Rock Resort on Monday, June 3, 2024, in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Associated Press called the Republican Senate primary for Brown at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday, about 30 minutes after Clark County confirmed its polls were closed.

Brown had received 59 percent of the votes as of 10:30 p.m., defeating runner-up Dr. Jeff Gunter, who had received 15.5 percent, and former Nevada Assemblyman Jim Marchant, who had received 6.6 percent.

“I’m thankful to everyone who propelled us to victory tonight, and I invite all Nevadans to stand with us as we work toward victory in November,” Brown said in a statement Tuesday night.

Ahead of the primary, the retired Army captain scored the endorsement of major Republican leaders, including former President Donald Trump and Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo. He also received the backing of national Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Brown focused his campaign on what he calls “Nevada values,” such as smaller government, fewer taxes and regulations, and allowing more parental engagement in schools.

He faced backlash from his Republican primary opponents, including regarding his previous words of support for a nuclear waste repository at Yucca Mountain, which he recently backtracked on to show staunch opposition to any plans to revitalize the nuclear waste repository in Nevada.

The Republican will next face Rosen, who won her primary in a landslide, receiving 91.8 percent of the votes as of 10:30 p.m.

Rosen has already begun running attack ads with her $10.25 million war chest. Brown is bringing his $2.5 million war chest to the fight for the Nevada Senate seat.

“Nevadans know my record of working across party lines to get results and taking on special interests to lower costs – it’s why I’m ranked one of the most bipartisan, independent, and effective members of the Senate,” Rosen said in a statement Tuesday night. “I’m proud of the work I’ve done with both parties to rebuild our infrastructure with good-paying jobs, support our veterans, and invest in local law enforcement.”

Brown said tonight begins a ‘new phase of accountability’ for President Joe Biden and Rosen.

“Nevadans sent a unified message tonight that they are fed-up with the failed Biden-Rosen agenda of out-of-control prices and chaos at the border,” he said in a statement. “I’m honored to be the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in Nevada, and I look forward to unifying Nevadans around the ideas of lowering prices, securing our border, and restoring hope to our citizens.”

Conceding the race

Following Brown’s primary win, one of his opponents expressed disappointment.

Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Tony Grady, who received 5.5 percent of the votes in the Republican Senate primary, said he called Brown and congratulated him on his win.

“I wish him well as our Republican nominee and next U.S. Senator,” Grady said in a statement. “Traveling throughout the Silver State for the last 11 months has been an incredible experience and I was blessed to meet and share my message with so many Nevadans. Thank you to all of my incredible volunteers and supporters who poured their heart into our campaign and believed in our vision for our country. My journey does not end here — I will continue to fight for our American values and conservative agenda.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.