2024 Election: frequently asked questions for voters

How do I know if I’m registered?

You can check your voter registration at registertovote.nv.gov, where you can also update your voter registration information. You can also visit

www.nvsos.gov/SOSVoterServices/start.aspx. If you don’t have access to a computer and live in Clark County, you can call (702) 455-VOTE (8683).

Can I still register to vote?

Yes, you can still register to vote using the state’s same-day voter registration system. You must go in-person to a polling location and bring a valid Nevada driver’s license or Nevada ID card. If your ID doesn’t have your current address, you will also need to bring a valid proof of residence, such as a utility bill, a bank statement, paycheck, property tax statement or a rental or lease agreement.

When can I vote?

Early voting starts Oct. 19 and ends Nov. 1. You can vote in person during that time or on Election Day, or turn in your completed mail ballot through the mail or at a drop box at the polling locations from the moment you receive it to Election Day.

How and where can I vote?

You can either vote in person or via mail. Every registered voter will receive a mail ballot unless they opted out.

If you want to vote by mail, you can mail it in at your mailbox (each mail ballot comes with pre-paid postage so no need to put postage on it yourself), or you can drop it off at one of the many polling locations’ official drop boxes.

If you want to vote in person, you can either bring your uncompleted mail ballot with you and surrender it, or you can sign an affirmation that promises you will not vote twice in the election.

During early voting, you can vote at any polling location in Clark County. Locations include the Doolittle Community Center, East Las Vegas Community Center, and Windmill Library. Hours and locations of the sites vary, so visit www.clarkcountynv.gov/government/departments/elections for updated information.

On Election Day, there’s 135 polling locations set up in the county, including Allegiant Stadium, Galleria at Sunset, Desert Breeze Community Center, East Las Vegas Library, Arroyo Market Square and Henderson City Hall. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line to vote at 7 p.m., you will still be able to vote.

For a full list of polling locations, visit www.clarkcountynv.gov/government/departments/elections.

What should I bring with me to go vote?

If you want to vote in person, bring your uncompleted mail ballot with you, or else you’ll have to sign an affirmation that you haven’t voted twice in the election. You can also bring your sample ballot with you to help you vote.

How do I know my vote’s been counted?

There are a few different ways to see if your vote has been counted. You can go to Ballottrax and put in your name, birthday and ZIP code. The website will show what step of the counting process the mail ballot is in and if it’s been counted. You can also visit www.NVSOS.gov/votersearch.

You can also call the Clark County election department’s hotline 702-455-VOTE to see if your ballot has been counted.

What do I do if I receive a mail ballot for someone who no longer lives at my address?

If you receive a mail ballot for someone who no longer lives at your address, you can write on the unopened envelope, “this voter no longer lives here,” and drop it in your outgoing mailbox. That ballot is then returned to the Election Department and the voter whose name is on the envelope will be added to the undeliverable list.

What happens if I don’t receive a ballot in the mail?

Contact the Clark County Election Department at 702-455-VOTE. An Election Department employee can review your voter record while you’re on the phone to make sure the department has the correct address.

What happens to my completed mail ballot after I turn it in?

The mail ballot goes through an extensive process at the Clark County Election Department once it’s turned in. It goes through machines that take photos of the envelopes, sorts and separates and reviews the ballots before passing through equipment that ultimately tabulates the votes. For a full description of what all happens to your mail ballot, visit the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s online election section.

Counties can start processing votes cast through mail-in ballots 15 days before Election Day, however the election isn’t certified until the 10th day after the election.

When will we find out who wins?

Batches of results will be released routinely after it is confirmed all polls are closed, though counties don’t officially certify the results until the 10th day after the election. You can expect Associated Press and other media outlets to call races when it becomes clear the trailing candidate has no path to victory.

Results will be posted at silverstateelection.nv.gov and reviewjournal.com.

Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar made it a priority to work to release results more quickly after the election, though it may take days for some close races to be called.

Where can I find more information about the candidates?

You can visit the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s online voter guide, where all candidates had the opportunity to submit biographies and answer questions.

How do I know who my elected representatives are?

You can look up who exactly represents your district at the Nevada Legislative website, www.leg.state.nv.us/Division/Research/Library/FAQ/WhichLegislatorRepresents.html

Why do I not have the Las Vegas mayor’s race on my ballot?

Not all of the Las Vegas postal zone is in the City of Las Vegas. The tool mapdata-lasvegasnevada-gov.appspot.com/maps/amiinvegas/amiinvegas.htm allows you to look up whether your address is in city limits.