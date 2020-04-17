203 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nevada in biggest surge in 9 days

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 203 overnight in Nevada in the biggest overnight surge since April 8, according to new data posted Friday.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The state Health and Human Services Department reported the new cases on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, which brought the total number of cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus in the state to 3,524.

The caseload was derived from tests on 27,762 people, representing an infection rate of 12.7 percent. That number is likely elevated, however, as the seriously ill and people who have had close contact with a diagnosed COVID-19 patient are more likely to be tested during the ongoing shortage of testing supplies.

The death toll from COVID-19 remained unchanged overnight at 142.

The Southern Nevada Health District was expected to report new figures for Clark County shortly. As of late Thursday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the county stood at 2,625, with the death toll at 121.

