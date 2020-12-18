3 marijuana companies settle with state, keep licenses

Three Nevada marijuana companies that were facing possible revocation will keep their licenses after agreeing to settlements with state regulators.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Three Nevada marijuana companies that were facing possible revocation will keep their licenses after agreeing to settlements with state regulators.

The Cannabis Compliance Board approved the settlements during a meeting Friday.

Gravitas Nevada Ltd. of Las Vegas, which holds licenses for medical and recreational marijuana production, was facing revocation of those licenses, a $52,500 fine, and a nearly 10-year industry ban following incidents that date to spring 2018 that included employees taking cannabis product home and reporting it as destroyed. That product, the board’s complaint said, ended up in the hands of a minor, who took it to school.

The company self-reported the incident, and fired the employees who took the product home, according to the settlement.

As part of the settlement, Gravitas was fined the full $52,500.

The board approved two other settlements for companies that were facing possible loss of their licenses.

— Nevada Medical Group, which was also facing a $255,000 penalty, agreed to a fine of $50,000. Investigators had found that six employees were working at the facility with expired marijuana agent cards, which all employees who work for licensed cannabis companies in the state must have.

— Silver State Cultivation was facing a fine of $35,000 for handful of infractions, including a failure to maintain a camera log, no documentation of a required semi-annual audit and not following marijuana disposal protocols. That fine was reduced to $28,470.75 as part of the settlement.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.