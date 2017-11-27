3 Republicans endorse Seaman in congressional race

Three elected conservatives have endorsed Victoria Seaman in the crowded Republican primary for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. Seaman is a one-term assemblywoman and is one of several Republicans seeking the nomination.

Victoria Seaman

Councilwoman in Ward 6 Michele Fiore is sworn into office at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

State Controller Ron Knecht, right, presents an alternative tax plan to Gov. Brian Sandoval's plan during a budget hearing Thursday, May 14, 2015, inside the Nevada Legislative Building in Carson City. Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Candidate for state assembly district 37, Republican Jim Marchant. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas, during a luncheon hosted by the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce at the Gold Coast hotel-casino on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Clark County Republican Party Chairman David McKeon introduces former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush at a Clark County Republican Party dinner Wednesday, May 13, 2015, at the Orleans. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Sam Morris on Twitter @sammorrisRJ

Three elected conservatives have endorsed Victoria Seaman in the crowded Republican primary for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. Seaman is a one-term assemblywoman and is one of several Republicans seeking the nomination.

Las Vegas City Councilwoman and Seaman’s former legislative colleague Michele Fiore, Controller Ron Knecht and Assemblyman Jim Marchant announced their support of Seaman on Monday. The three Republicans expressed confidence that Seaman would keep her campaign promises and remain conservative if elected to Congress.

“I was proud to serve and fight next to Victoria in the state assembly against higher taxes that continue to hurt Nevadans statewide,” said Fiore in a statement. “She has the conservative leadership that Washington needs more of, and she is the only candidate in this race who will truly serve the people of the third district.”

Early endorsements will likely be harder to come by because no candidate has impressed on the fundraising front. Seaman raised $114,007 in the third quarter, which includes a $50,000 loan she made to the campaign. State Sen. Scott Hammond raised $51,700, and former Clark County Republican chair David McKeon raised $39,695. Former TV reporter and recently announced candidate Michelle Mortenson has yet to file a report.

For comparison, then-Sen. Majority Leader Michael Roberson raised $443,788 running for CD3 in the third quarter of 2015.

Seaman is also counting on her opposition to the state commerce tax, passed in 2015, as resonating with primary voters. Knecht thanked her campaign for helping him gather signatures for his efforts to force a referendum on the commerce tax in 2018. Hammond voted for the tax, which Gov. Brian Sandoval advocated.