3 Republicans endorse Seaman in congressional race

Three elected conservatives have endorsed Victoria Seaman in the crowded Republican primary for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. Seaman is a one-term assemblywoman and is one of several Republicans seeking the nomination.
Las Vegas City Councilwoman and Seaman’s former legislative colleague Michele Fiore, Controller Ron Knecht and Assemblyman Jim Marchant announced their support of Seaman on Monday. The three Republicans expressed confidence that Seaman would keep her campaign promises and remain conservative if elected to Congress.
“I was proud to serve and fight next to Victoria in the state assembly against higher taxes that continue to hurt Nevadans statewide,” said Fiore in a statement. “She has the conservative leadership that Washington needs more of, and she is the only candidate in this race who will truly serve the people of the third district.”
Early endorsements will likely be harder to come by because no candidate has impressed on the fundraising front. Seaman raised $114,007 in the third quarter, which includes a $50,000 loan she made to the campaign. State Sen. Scott Hammond raised $51,700, and former Clark County Republican chair David McKeon raised $39,695. Former TV reporter and recently announced candidate Michelle Mortenson has yet to file a report.
For comparison, then-Sen. Majority Leader Michael Roberson raised $443,788 running for CD3 in the third quarter of 2015.
Seaman is also counting on her opposition to the state commerce tax, passed in 2015, as resonating with primary voters. Knecht thanked her campaign for helping him gather signatures for his efforts to force a referendum on the commerce tax in 2018. Hammond voted for the tax, which Gov. Brian Sandoval advocated.