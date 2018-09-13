3 US magistrate judges in Las Vegas to retire in 2019

Magistrate Judge Peggy Leen, who will have served 18 years, recently announced that her retirement is set for April. Magistrate Judge George W. Foley Jr., who will have served 14 years, and Magistrate Judge Carl Hoffman Jr., who will hve served eight years, are set to retire in August.

(Thinkstock)

Three U.S. magistrate judges are set to retire next year, leaving open seats on the bench in Las Vegas.

Magistrate Judge Peggy Leen, who will have served 18 years, recently announced that her retirement is set for April. Magistrate Judge George W. Foley Jr., who will have served 14 years, and Magistrate Judge Carl Hoffman Jr., who will have served eight years, are set to retire in August.

The Judicial Conference of the United States has authorized the appointment of two full-time U.S. magistrate judges for the District of Nevada. The job pays $191,360 annually, and the term of office is eight years.

Magistrate Judge Valerie Cooke retired in July after 18 years.

Magistrate judges, who handle initial arraignments and other federal court matters, are chosen by majority vote of U.S. district judges.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.