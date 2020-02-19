33k vote on final day of early voting for Democratic caucus
More than 33,000 Nevada Democrats cast ballots on the final day of early voting in the Nevada presidential caucus on Tuesday, raising the four-day total over 70,000 votes.
That doesn’t count votes still to be cast on Saturday on caucus day.
In 2016, 84,000 votes were cast in the state’s one-day caucus. Early voting was added this year to try to get more people involved.
Tuesday’s 33,000 votes are almost as many as the 36,000 that were cast in the first three days of early voting combined.
