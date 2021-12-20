3rd case of omicron in Nevada detected in Washoe County

The state’s third confirmed case of the highly infectious coronavirus strain has been detected in Washoe County, officials say.

Dr. Andrew Gorzalski of the Nevada State Public Health Lab prepares a library for genomic sequencing in their lab based out of UNR School of Medicine on Thursday, April 8, 2021 in Reno. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory has confirmed a case of the omicron variant in Washoe County, the third case of the highly contagious coronavirus strain to be identified in the state.

The case was found in a man in his early 50s who had recently travelled both internationally and in the U.S., according to the Washoe County Health District. He had been fully vaccinated and also had received a booster shot.

The man is recovering at home, the district said.

It was “only a matter of time before we identified this variant in Washoe County,” District Health Officer Kevin Dick said in a news release. “The best form of protection residents can take against all variants is getting fully vaccinated and receiving a booster.”

Federal health officials said Monday that omicron is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73 percent of new infections in the last week, the Associated Press reported.

The first case detected in Nevada was announced by the Southern Nevada Health District on Dec. 14. The case was in a fully vaccinated Clark County woman in her mid-20s who was not hospitalized. She had not received a booster shot.

The second identified case was confirmed on Friday by the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory in an unvaccinated woman who was tested in Churchill County, said Shannon Litz, a representative of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

The case remains under investigation, Litz said in an email.

Early evidence suggests that omicron is better able to evade antibodies produced by prior infection or vaccination, but that its cases typically are milder than those of the delta variant, which remains the dominant strain in Nevada.

