4 Board of Regents seats up for grabs in Clark County

Early results showed newcomers Heather Brown, Susan Brager, Michelee “Shelly” Crawford and Stephanie Goodman in the lead.

Heather Brown and Jeanine Dakduk (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

John Moran at the Review-Journal studio in Las Vegas on July 20, 2022. Moran is a candidate for Board of Regents in District 13. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Stephanie Goodman poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. Goodman is running for the Board of Regents in District 13. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Four seats representing Clark County on the state’s higher education board were up for grabs Tuesday, with preliminary results showing newcomers Heather Brown, Susan Brager, Michelee “Shelly” Crawford and Stephanie Goodman in the lead.

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s 13-member Board of Regents oversees eight schools and about 100,000 students. Regents serve six-year terms.

Only one Clark County seat up for election has an incumbent — John Moran in District 13, who was trailing behind his challenger, Goodman, in early results.

The election comes at a crucial time for the higher education system following Chancellor Melody Rose’s hostile work environment complaint last year and resignation in April, when she accepted $610,000 in severance pay.

Former state Superintendent of Public Instruction Dale Erquiaga was hired as acting chancellor under an 18-month contract, which began July 1 and continues through the end of 2023.

New regents will join the board as the system is preparing to undergo a search for a new permanent chancellor — a position that has seen frequent turnover in recent years.

In District 6, preliminary results showed Brown, president and co-founder of the nonprofit StartUp Vegas, leading with 63.6 percent of the vote, followed by higher education consultant Jeanine Dakduk at 36.4 percent.

The seat — which covers mostly a southern portion of the county — is occupied by regent Patrick Carter, who was elected in 2016 but didn’t seek re-election.

In District 7, preliminary results showed Brager, a Realtor who was formerly a Clark County commissioner and School Board trustee, leading with 59.2 percent of the vote, followed by real estate broker David “Coach” Crete, a U.S. Air Force veteran and former volunteer football coach, at 40.8 percent.

Dr. Mark Doubrava, who was elected in 2010, currently holds the seat but couldn’t seek re-election because of term limits. The district includes the northwest area of the Las Vegas Valley.

In District 8, early results from the Nevada secretary of state showed Crawford, principal at Ronnow Elementary School in Las Vegas and an officer in the Nevada Air National Guard, leading at 54.8 percent.

John Patrick Rice, an Elko community college professor and former Elko city councilman, was at 45.2 percent.

The seat covers a wide swath of the state, including part of Clark County, as well as Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lincoln, Nye and White Pine counties.

It is occupied by Elko resident and board chair Cathy McAdoo, who was elected in 2016 and didn’t run for re-election.

In District 13 — which covers a western portion of the county — preliminary results showed Goodman, who owns an advertising agency and is executive director of the Dr. Robert Hunter International Problem Gambling Center, leading with 59.6 percent of the vote.

Moran, an attorney who was elected to the board in 2016, is at 40.4 percent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

